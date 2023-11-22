Former Coronation Street Kylie Platt star Paula Lane to join Emmerdale as Ella Forster

Emmerdale have announced today (Wednesday, November 22), that Paula Lane is switching up the cobbles for the Dales as she joins the cast of the soap.

Paula Lane is perhaps best known for playing Kylie Platt over on Coronation Street, leaving the soap seven years ago.

Now, the soap star is crossing over to the Emmerdale village as she takes on the role of Ella Forster.

Paula Lane will play Ella Forster in the soap (Credit: ITV)

Paula Lane joins the cast of Emmerdale

Soap fans will recognise Paula Lane best for playing Kylie Platt on Corrie between 2010-2016.

Kylie tragically died after being stabbed by Clayton Hibbs whilst protecting Gemma Winter.

Now, Paula has joined the cast of Emmerdale and will play newcomer, Ella Forster who enters the village in January.

Viewers will have their first interaction with Ella in the New Year, seeing her lose her job when she defends Mandy at a Vet Ball.

Noticing Ella’s caring nature, Manpreet soon bumps into her and offers her an opportunity.

Ella isn’t a pushover though, with her arrival soon grabbing the attention of many villagers.

Paula is thrilled to be joining the soap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paula Lane on playing Ella Forster

With Paula starting filming her first Emmerdale scenes this month, the actress has spoken of her joy of taking on the role of Ella, revealing: “I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. Everyone has been so welcoming and I can’t wait to start a new chapter playing the role of Ella. I’ve already heard there are big plans for her and I can’t wait to see her navigate a new life in the village and hopefully make some friends!”

Soap producer Kate Brooks also explained: “Ella is a complex and multi-layered character who comes to the village and certainly makes an impact. Ostensibly she’s a good, moral character, but is there more to her than meets the eye? We are absolutely thrilled to welcome an actor of Paula’s calibre to the show and we can’t wait to have her light up our screens.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

