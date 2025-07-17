Has Mick left Coronation Street for good? Joe Layton explains villain’s fate

Recent scenes in Coronation Street saw Mick Michaelis distance himself from son Brody and accept his prison fate – but has he left the soap for good?

Mick’s reign of terror started almost immediately after he arrived on the Cobbles earlier this year. His most shocking storyline saw him murder popular policeman Craig Tinker and he was promptly hunted down and arrested.

Earlier this week, Mick managed to escape prison and put the fear into the residents of Coronation Street once again as he caused terror at Weatherfield High and Underworld, before stabbing Kit Green.

With Mick now back in custody, is this the last we have seen of him on Coronation Street?

Brody reached out to Mick (Credit: ITV)

Mick rejects Brody in Coronation Street

It was recently revealed that Kit Green is Brody’s biological father, though Brody has been insistent that Mick is still his dad.

Following Kit’s stabbing, Mick was taken back into custody. This devastated Brody, who’d been hoping to run away with Mick and his two little sisters.

Nevertheless, Brody came up with a new plan. He decided he’d look after Shanice and Joanie on his own. Speaking to Mick, Brody shared that he would find a place near the prison, so the three of them could visit their dad regularly.

Mick was not on board with this idea, though, and in an attempt to be cruel to be kind, Mick disowned Brody.

Mick was in pieces as he told Brody: “I’m not your dad, and I never was. You think I wanna see you? Have you come visit me? Don’t make me laugh. You, or the girls, or your mum, or any of you. Especially you, Brody. ‘Cause the others, at least they’re family. But you… you’re nothing to me.

“The one good thing to come from this, is not having you as a son anymore. You’re his. And that disgusts me. You disgust me.”

Following the call, Mick looked distressed over what he had done. But is this the last we’ll see of him?

Mick caused terror on the Street (Credit: ITV)

Joe Layton speaks out on Coronation Street fate

Viewers previously thought they’d seen the last of Mick on the Street, before he popped up again. So they can be excused for wondering if he really has gone this time.

And the answer is yes. Joe Layton, who played Mick, took to X, where he wrote: “Affirmative, loved my time on the cobbles!” alongside a waving hand emoji.

Although the message is short, it appears to confirm that we have indeed seen the last of Mick.

His post was met with positive responses from fans, with one writing: “You were brilliant Joe! Can’t wait to see what’s next.”

A second fan said: “So well acted – we loathed Mick from the start. A short sharp shock to the street. Good luck for the future,” while a third viewer added: “Joe you have been absolutely superb.”

