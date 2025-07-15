5 ‘flaws’ in Coronation Street Mick prison break episode – from easy escape to unarmed officers

Coronation Street aired a huge prison escape episode for killer Mick Michaelis last night (Monday, July 14) but some things left viewers baffled.

The episode saw Mick break out of prison, rage through the corridors of Weatherfield High, and cause damage at Underworld.

He was then carted off by the police after surrendering on the factory roof. As well as this drama, here are 5 huge ‘flaws’ that also had fans talking.

Mick returned to the Street (Credit: ITV)

1. Escape

Mick escaped from prison last night by hiding under a laundry van. He made it look so easy despite Rob Donovan having to carefully plan his escape for weeks before his own escape the other month.

One Coronation Street fan commented: “What a load of rubbish… hiding under the laundry van to escape. Corrie don’t you know vans are searched before they leave a prison and they use mirrors to check the underneath – absolutely ridiculous.”

Coronation Street Mick prison episode ‘flaw’ 2. Unarmed Kit

Kit Green called for backup before heading into Underworld to confront Mick Michaelis yesterday after spotting Sally on the roof of the factory.

However, instead of waiting for backup to arrive, Kit went in unarmed and tried to tackle Mick on the balcony.

Mick then pulled out a sharp object and stabbed Kit, with Kit then being rushed to hospital.

One fan questioned why experienced detective Kit went in without support: “Why didn’t Kit wait for backup?”

Mick wanted his kids (Credit: ITV)

3. Slow emergency services

After Kit was ‘rushed’ to hospital, he took a fair bit of time in actually being taken to resus. The hospital staff were so slow that even Bernie and Sarah managed to get to the hospital before the ambulance.

One person commented: “That’s the slowest emergency on its way to resus I’ve ever seen!”

Another agreed: “Really rushing him into resus there.”

4. Timings

Unless Mick is superhuman and can outrun buses, this ‘flaw’ doesn’t make any sense.

Ruby Dobbs, Sam Blakeman, recast Lily Platt, and Jake Windass were seen waiting for a bus to school in the morning. However, Mick managed to go from the school to the factory in what seemed like just minutes…

A Corrie viewer on X said: “So the kids have to get a bus to Weathy High but Mick can walk there and back in just a minute or two.”

5. School security

A final ‘flaw’ is that Mick managed to just enter the school premises and lock the headteacher in an office without any security measures being put in place.

Schools now have technology and staff to monitor who is on site, meaning that Mick just walking around the school would be very unlikely to happen in the real world.

One fan pointed this out and said: “Sorry Corrie but you can’t just walk into a school these days, let’s keep it realistic please.”

