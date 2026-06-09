EastEnders fans spot one thing giving them hope as Denise’s cancer story takes a shocking turn in iPlayer release

WARNING: This article is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Denise push Jack away.

Denise Fox continues to face an impossible situation in today’s EastEnders as she puts her family ahead of her own health, despite being warned that delaying cancer treatment could seriously affect her chances of survival.

As the heartbreaking storyline unfolds, viewers have been focusing on one particular detail that they believe has made the drama even more powerful.

Jack is desperate for Denise to start her treatment in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Jack begs Denise to start her treatment

Jack has been at rock bottom since Denise told him about her cancer diagnosis. So when Denise tells him she is going to spend the night at the hospital with Chelsea by Jordan’s bedside today, he is devastated.

Desperate to get Denise to start her treatment as soon as possible, Jack pleads with her to put herself first for once. But his words have little effect, and despite her health declining by the day, she heads to see Jordan.

Jack confides in Yolande, who is the only other person who knows about Denise’s cancer. She is adamant that Jack needs to do whatever it takes to get Denise in for treatment.

Yolande suggests that Jack could involve the rest of the family. However, Jack says that he’s scared that if he goes against Denise’s wishes, then she might leave him.

But Yolande spells it out – if Denise doesn’t start her treatment soon, she will be leaving them all.

Jack begs Denise to put herself first in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Yolande’s words support Jack

With Yolande’s wise words ringing in his ears, Jack goes to find Denise at the hospital. He begs her once again to get herself on the ward, telling her that he loves Jordan just as much as she does, but that he is going to live – whereas she might not.

Denise knows that he is right. She tells him that she needs to be with Chelsea right now, but promises to start her treatment in a few days.

But while fans are desperate for Denise to get better, they have all noticed one thing about this storyline that has made it so much better, and that is that last year, the viewers’ poll saw Denise choose Jack instead of Ravi.

Fans have noted that this would be an entirely different story if Ravi were the one by Denise’s side right now. In light of his recent mental breakdown and disappearance from the Square, he wouldn’t be the rock that she needs.

Denise promises to start her treatment soon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans share their thoughts on Denise

Fans have pointed out that while Jack might not have always got it right in their relationship, this is his chance to step up.

“I am so, so glad Jack won the poll last year,” said one fan on Reddit. “This story works so much better with him rather than Ravi. Scott Maslen and Diane Parish work so well together.”

Another fan agreed: “So right! I said the same thing last week. Ravi wouldn’t be much support to her from goodness knows where.”

Over on X, EastEnders viewers were saying the same thing about Denise and Jack.

“Jack might have made mistakes in the past, but he’s definitely the one who can help Denise through this dark time,” said one fan.

While a second echoed: “Scott and Diane are going to ace this storyline, I can just tell. Jack and Denise are made for each other. Ravi would have run a mile by now!”

As Denise prepares to take the next step in her treatment, viewers will be hoping she follows through on her promise.

And if fan reaction is anything to go by, many believe having Jack by her side is making this emotional storyline all the more compelling.

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