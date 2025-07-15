Coronation Street fans were left trying to work out who a new face on the cobbles was last night (Monday, July 14) – having no idea that it was Lily Platt.

An unfamiliar Weatherfield High pupil could be seen hanging about with Ruby Dobbs, Sam Blakeman and Jake Windass at the bus stop before going onto quiz Joanie on her parents at school.

And, fans had no explanation as to who she was until half way through the episode.

A new face on the cobbles? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street recasts Lily Platt after nine years

Yesterday evening on the cobbles, a group of Weatherfield High pupils could be seen waiting for the bus to take them to school. And, amongst them was an unfamiliar face.

At the school, the girl in question then started quizzing Joanie on her criminal parents, Mick and Lou Michaelis.

It wasn’t long before she was facing Mick herself as he escaped prison. He then made his way to the school to look for his daughter.

It was then revealed that this girl was actually Lily Platt who had been recast. Lily ran off to hide in a classroom and locked the door, with Sam Blakeman begging to be let in.

When Sam realised that Lily wouldn’t open up, he was left to face Mick before running off scared.

Lily was recast last night (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled by Lily Platt recast

Having no idea that Brooke Malonie was leaving her role of Lily Platt, fans were baffled as to who the new Lily actually was for half of last night’s episode.

With Grace Ashcroft-Gardner now playing Lily, fans believed she was playing a brand-new character until corrected later on in the episode.

One Coronation Street viewer took to X and wrote: “The way Corrie just recast Lily Platt and didn’t tell us so for half of today’s episode I’m just sat there like who [bleep] is this random child? Do better [bleep].”

Another fan wondered: “[BLEEP] happened to Lily??? Just meant to know who that random girl was until Sam said her name.”

Another added: “I was wondering who the random girl at the bus stop was… Did anyone else know it was Lily Platt before she was seen running down a school corridor, or was that news to you all too?!!”

A fourth commented: “Just love when they randomly change actresses. Wondered who the other school girl was only to Google saying they’ve recast Lily.”

