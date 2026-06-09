Coronation Street gun drama leaves Carl Webster’s future on soap hanging in the balance

Carl Webster is set to land himself right at the centre of a terrifying gun horror in new Coronation Street spoilers, as his future on the cobbles hangs in the balance.

Things take a seriously dangerous turn when Carl is handed a gun by his shady associate Fiona. This pushes the already volatile villain into his most reckless territory yet.

And with Kevin, Tyrone and Ronnie all soon dragged into the chaos, fans are now asking the big question – is Carl Webster on his way out of the soap?

Carl’s the centre of next week’s big drama (Credit: ITV)

Carl and Kevin’s clash explodes into gun horror in Coronation Street spoilers

Drama kicks off in explosive style at the garage next week in Coronation Street spoilers. Kevin is left shaken after coming across footage that seems to show Carl interfering with his car brakes. Enraged, he wastes no time confronting Carl face-to-face. But, he’s stunned when he learns Tyrone and Ronnie were already aware of the situation.

With tempers already sky-high, Kevin completely loses control and charges at Carl armed with a wrench. But things quickly spiral into something far more serious when Carl pulls out a gun he has just been given by Fiona, instantly turning the showdown into a life-or-death stand-off.

The tension in the garage becomes unbearable as all four men face the weapon. Ronnie tries to keep a lid on the situation, insisting nobody moves until things are brought under control. Kevin, refusing to accept the gun is real, makes a split-second decision. He grabs it from Carl, pointing it straight at him and leaving Ronnie horrified.

In the scramble that follows, Ronnie desperately tries to regain control of the weapon, but it suddenly goes off. The shot sends shockwaves through the garage, leaving everyone in total panic as they struggle to understand the full scale of what has just unfolded.

The gun goes off (Credit: ITV)

Carl Webster’s future on the cobbles in Coronation Street

Despite burning bridges left, right and centre with Kevin and Debbie, it seems there is still more to come from Weatherfield’s latest troublemaker after his life is put at risk during the gun showdown.

Actor Jonathan Howard, who plays Carl, has suggested his long-term future on the soap was never fully set in stone. Speaking to the Mirror, he explained: “Originally, when I joined, it was like ‘OK, I’ll do 12 months.’ But [my daughter has] settled – she goes to school in Manchester – and so I don’t necessarily want to rock the boat right now.”

He also hinted that he would like to stay on while Debbie Webster’s dementia storyline continues to unfold. And, this is expected to run well into 2027.

He added: “I think we’d be missing out on something for Carl to leave before he’s come to terms with his mum’s dementia diagnosis. I would at least like to stay until we see what happens to Debbie. Then we’ll see what happens after that.”

So while the gun drama pushes Carl into his darkest territory yet, it doesn’t look like Weatherfield is quite ready to say goodbye to him just yet.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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