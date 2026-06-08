Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Carl and Kevin go head to head in garage gun fight

Coronation Street spoilers for next week are set to deliver high drama across the cobbles, with Carl Webster caught in a terrifying gun situation at the garage, while suspicions and secrets continue to spiral elsewhere in Weatherfield.

1. Brody’s night out turns nasty before surprise rescue

Sean refuses to serve Brody, Dylan and Betsy in the Rovers, prompting them to head to the precinct instead. But the evening quickly takes a dark turn when they are confronted by three lads demanding their cans.

Brody Michaelis urges Dylan and Betsy to run before making a dash himself, with the troublemakers giving chase.

Just when things look bleak, he is rescued after bumping into Debbie, Sally, Bernie, Glenda and Christina, who manage to scare the gang off.

Back at the pub, Dev and Tim are left increasingly concerned when they realise they have had no contact from their wives, and tensions begin to build.

2. Betsy faces big future decision after fashion offer lands

Betsy confides in Lauren that she has been offered a place at the London College of Fashion, but she is torn about leaving Dylan behind and unsure how he will take the news. She also admits she has not yet told her mum.

Eventually, Betsy steels herself and shares the offer with Lisa and Carla. Carla is thrilled for her, while Lisa’s reaction is more measured as the reality of the decision starts to sink in.

3. Party plans unravel as Carl’s secret sparks showdown

Sally, Glenda and Christina set off in high spirits with their cases packed, believing everything is going smoothly after Ronnie confirms plans are on track, although questions remain about what he is really up to.

At the hotel, the trip quickly descends into chaos as Sally, Bernie, Glenda and Christina wake up with hangovers. Debbie tries to reach Ronnie, while Christina quietly ends a call, and Glenda insists the group switch off their phones and enjoy the break.

Back on the Street, tensions explode when Kevin discovers footage revealing Carl sabotaging his car brakes. He storms over to confront him, only to realise Tyrone and Ronnie were aware of what happened.

As Kevin loses control and moves towards Carl with a wrench, Carl shocks everyone by producing a gun he has obtained from Fiona, turning the confrontation into something far more dangerous.

4. Garage gun showdown in Coronation Street spoilers

At the garage, the situation escalates as the men are left staring down the weapon. Ronnie insists nobody is leaving until everything is resolved.

Kevin refuses to believe the gun is real and grabs it, pointing it directly at Carl, leaving Ronnie horrified.

As Ronnie tries to intervene and wrestle it away, the gun suddenly goes off, sending shockwaves through everyone present as panic takes hold.

5. Debbie’s trauma

Debbie is left shaken after waking from a nightmare replaying the terrifying events at the garage. Her day goes from bad to worse when she clashes with Tracy over a flower order, with Tracy cruelly blaming Debbie’s dementia for the mistake.

Overwhelmed, Debbie later accidentally reveals the baby’s sex at a gender reveal party after spotting it on the balloon order. But chaos erupts when a balloon pops, triggering her trauma and making her fear it is another gunshot, leaving her panicked and distressed.

6. Maria’s suspicions flare as Gary and Sarah spark awkward questions

Maria is thrown when she sees Gary and Sarah sharing a hug, just as Gary insists on deleting their messages. Unable to ignore it, she starts to suspect something is going on.

She confides in Fiz and Izzy, voicing her growing fear that Gary could be having an affair with Sarah.

Meanwhile, Todd drops a bombshell on Sarah by revealing that Maria suspects she and Gary are secretly involved.

Later, Maria confronts Gary and asks for a serious chat. Trying to keep things calm, Gary plays it cool and suggests they sort it out over a curry later.

7. Kit’s big marriage plan in Coronation Street spoilers

Kit confides in Bethany that he is considering proposing to Sarah, unsure how she will react. Elsewhere, Harry admits he is enjoying having Kit around, with Kit reassuring him the feeling is mutual.

Gary later announces he has booked a family holiday, much to the excitement of Izzy, Jake and Liam. However, Maria remains unconvinced and her suspicions deepen.

She tells Izzy she believes Gary may be cheating on her with Sarah, suggesting the holiday could be an attempt to ease his guilt. Meanwhile, Kit is quietly seen admiring the engagement ring he has bought for Sarah, hopeful for what lies ahead.

8. Sam’s breakdown leaves Nick pointing fingers in emotional fallout

Nick is left distraught as he waits for updates on Sam and quickly turns his anger towards Ben and Eva, convinced Megan’s court case has triggered his son’s distress.

However, he is forced to confront the reality of Sam’s suffering and begins to see the situation differently.

Nick then blames Ben for not uncovering Megan’s crimes sooner, believing it could have spared Sam further pain.

As emotions run high, Sam’s family rally around him, and he quietly tells Nick that he would like to see Roy.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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