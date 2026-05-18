Brody Michaelis has been noticeably absent from Coronation Street for months now, leaving fans asking the same question – where has he gone?

The last time Brody featured in a major scene was back in December 2025, when he was seen celebrating Christmas alongside his sisters Joanie and Shanice. He also made a very brief appearance around Easter earlier this year, but since then he has quietly disappeared from ongoing storylines with no on-screen explanation.

Brody was a key part of storylines last year (Credit: ITV)

Brody Michaelis’ turbulent start on the cobbles

It’s fair to say Brody didn’t exactly have an easy introduction to Weatherfield. When he first arrived, he was portrayed as something of a troublemaker. He caused issues for Dylan Wilson during his time in the STU. However, after his release, the pair eventually managed to put their differences behind them.

Drama followed Brody soon after as his parents Mick and Lou Michaelis moved in, becoming a source of tension as neighbours to Chesney and Gemma. Things escalated further when Mick was imprisoned for the killing of PC Craig Tinker, before later escaping custody and leaving Kit Green fighting for his life, eventually being locked up again after a dramatic rooftop confrontation with Sally.

Meanwhile, Brody’s mum Lou was also sent to prison after attacking Gary Windass, adding to the chaos surrounding the family. Brody was then left reeling after discovering that Mick was not his biological father. DC Kit Green was revealed to be his real dad.

Despite all of this, there appeared to be some stability when his sisters Joanie and Shanice were taken in by Sally and Tim. Brody himself seemed to settle. He took a job at the garage and was beginning to turn his life around.

Fans are concerned about Brody (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers raise questions over ‘missing’ Brody Michaelis

Brody’s last meaningful appearance came at Christmas last year. He and his sisters shared a festive moment together with Sally and Tim. This marked their first Christmas without their parents.

Since then, however, his sudden absence has sparked concern among viewers, with many taking to social media to question what has happened to him. Some have even wondered whether the character has been quietly written out or killed off off-screen, as there has been no official explanation for his disappearance.

On Reddit, one viewer asked: “Did he die or something? Seriously, what happened to Brody?”

Another admitted: “I’d forgotten about Brody and his sisters” while a third commented: “This is another storyline that was dropped like a hot potato. We need more character interactions and catch-ups instead of storylines that run for a short time and then disappear.”

A fourth added: “Since the ‘new’ format of these half hour episodes, we seem to miss so much.”

For now, fans are simply hoping Brody Michaelis will make a return to screens sooner rather than later.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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