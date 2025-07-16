As Mick disowns Brody in Coronation Street, this is the storyline we want to see happen next

Mick Michaelis disowned Brody this evening (Wednesday, July 16) in Coronation Street, with fans now hoping for a ‘redemption arc’ for the teen.

Brody phoned up Mick in the prison this evening and his love for his dad wasn’t reciprocated.

After this, Brody went to visit biological dad Kit Green but was met with a similar response.

Mick wanted nothing to do with Brody (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Mick disowns Brody in Coronation Street

With Mick Michaelis now back in prison, Brody was desperate to reunite his family in some shape or form.

He phoned his dad up in the prison and told him his new plan, wanting to move the girls closer to the prison so they could visit him and Lou often.

Mick then told Brody not to bother as he wasn’t his son as far as he was concerned, he was Kit’s.

Brody then went to visit Kit Green in the hospital but was shunned away. However, after some words of encouragement from Bernie, Brody tried again.

But, Kit still didn’t want to step up and be his father figure, with Brody heading off upset.

Brody needs to be ‘redeemed’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans beg for Brody ‘redemption arc’

With Brody having a difficult upbringing and now having come out of the STC with his parents both locked up behind bars, he’s needing a sense of belonging.

Fans will remember that bad boy Mason Radcliffe tried to turn him life around before sadly dying at the start of this year, with a similar storyline now being possible for Brody but hopefully with a happier ending.

Viewers are now calling for a redemption storyline for Brody as they hope he can settle down on the cobbles and have a better chance at life.

One fan wrote: “Mick was VILE to Brody in tonight’s episode of Corrie. Good riddance! Kit will be twice the dad that Mick ever was to Brody. Bring on Brody’s redemption arc.”

Another person shared: “Now Corrie you have one job… It’s time to redeem Brody Michaelis! But for the love of [bleep] don’t do a Mason Radcliffe and kill him off as soon as you’ve redeemed him.”

A final person ended: “Poor Brody, let down by both his parents. I hope he turns into a good character, he shows great promise.”

