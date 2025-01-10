It’s been a devastating week on the cobbles, as Coronation Street character Mason was brutally stabbed to death by his brothers.

Tragedy struck on Monday night (January 6) when Mason was tracked down by his brothers while trying to flee the street.

The young character was trying to get away from his violent family, knowing they would come after him. Mason recently turned his back on his brothers, reporting them for the murder of Betsy’s mum, Becky.

Abi was reminded of Seb’s death, as she tried to help save Mason. But unfortunately, it wasn’t enough and the popular character died.

Mason was stabbed to death by his brothers (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Mason fan theory

But heartbroken Coronation Street fans are convinced there is another huge twist to play out. They think Mason is still alive.

Not only do they believe he is alive, but that he is currently in witness protection, hiding from his brothers.

Many fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share why they think this may be the case. And it mainly comes down to Asha delivering the news of his death.

A viewer commented: “Regarding Mason, no doctor came out to say he had died. And Asha left the room as they were working on him.”

Since the theory was put out, many other fans have shared they would be supporting a Coronation Street Mason return.

One fan wrote: “Hopefully there’s a twist that Swain was late getting to Betsy at the hospital due to putting Mason in witness protection. She was right behind them.”

Another added: “I can see Corrie bringing Mason back in a couple months time saying he went into witness protection.”

A third penned: “I know it would completely defeat the message of the episode. But I would love Mason to be secretly alive and in witness protection. It may never happen but I would love it nonetheless.”

Mason had a huge character development arc in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Who was Mason in Corrie?

In Coronation Street, Mason has had a huge character development process since his arrival.

He first appeared in 2023 as a bully who was torturing Liam Connor. The storyline was lengthy, but resulted in Mason spending time in Young Offenders.

When he was eventually released, he headed back to Weatherfield. But this time, he was determined to stay on the right path.

Living with Sally and Tim, and working at Speed Dahl, Mason even began a relationship with Betsy Swain. Everything was finally on the up for the troubled character.

But unfortunately he couldn’t outrun his past, and his brothers caught up on him.

Coronation Street have said they hoped the episode would get more people talking about knife crime. And fans have since praised the soap for the powerful scenes – especially Tim’s monologue at the end.

So while it doesn’t seem likely that Mason will ever make a return – we can still live in hope!

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

