Opinion: Coronation Street shed light on an important issue with tragic Mason death scenes

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, January 6), teen Mason Radcliffe sadly lost his life in a stabbing as the soap aired his death.

His brothers Matty and Logan stabbed Mason with a zombie knife. Paramedics did their best to save him. But, once Mason arrived at the hospital he went into cardiac arrest and passed away.

After what was one of the toughest watches in soap, here’s why we think Coronation Street did an exceptional job at bringing awareness to such an important issue.

Coronation Street: Mason death

This evening, Mason was ready to leave Weatherfield for a fresh start in Germany. Stu had a job lined up for him. He was ready to finally flee from his dangerous brothers.

However, Mason didn’t get that far as his brothers approached him and stabbed him with Dylan’s zombie knife before doing a runner.

Mason was then left to bleed out at the precinct, with Abi finding him and doing her best to stem the bleed.

Paramedics were held up arriving at the scene due to being sent a hoax call. Mason was then rushed to hospital, with both a sobbing Betsy and worried Abi by his side.

After a short time at the hospital, Betsy and Abi were then informed by Asha that Mason didn’t make it. He had sadly died.

The residents of the Street were then seen finding out about the news individually. This showed how much knife crime affects so many people in a devastating way.

A character with so much hope, robbed of the chance

In the last several months, the character of Mason has really turned a corner. Initially being introduced as a bully who threatened Liam with a zombie knife himself, Mason started upon the road to redemption.

We’ve recently been given some more backstory into why Mason acted the way he did. And, whilst this was by no means used to justify his actions, it did help us understand the character more.

Mason seemed really committed to making a positive change. Especially so in recent months in which he could be seen taking on work at Speed Daal. Also, he could be seen temporarily living with Tim and Sally, and developing a romance with Betsy.

And tonight, Mason was looking to a brighter future away from living in constant fear of his brothers. He’d booked his flights to Germany, ready to start again.

The fact that Mason was starting to become likeable and had a hopeful future really helped the story hit home. He had his whole life ahead of him, desperately wanting a second chance that he now will never get. This shows how knife crime can quickly rob someone of their life within seconds, taking away their future and also impacting on so many people who loved them. Sally, Tim, Betsy…

An important message depicted with sensitivity and care

Knife crime is something we’re hearing more and more about on the news and in the media, especially involving young people. Alongside a change to the typical format to really focus on the Mason storyline, and also the sensational performances from the likes of Luca Toolan and Sydney Martin (performances that had us sobbing with tears, may we add), the topic was approached with sensitivity and care.

The scenes really felt like more than just a plot device and really encapsulated the huge impact knife crime can have on a community. Tim’s monologue at the end of the episode alongside the panning to different families on the Street, had such a powerful effect – one which may hopefully make a person think twice about carrying a knife.

In a scene that was reminiscent of Gail’s monologue after Aidan’s death, the very end of the episode ended with some really thought-provoking words.

“They’re just kids. And, they’re dying.”

Corrie hoped that the episode would get more people talking about the issue of knife crime, and it looks to have succeeded in doing just that.

