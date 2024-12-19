Coronation Street: Kit put the Radcliffe brothers in their place – and fans are finally getting behind him

Coronation Street fans have changed their tune about bent copper Kit Green.

Kit rocked up to Weatherfield this year as the long-lost son of Bernie. He’s never quite sat right with fans, with viewers wondering if he’s been keeping secrets from everyone.

But after Kit’s latest move on the ITV soap, fans have declared that he is “growing” on them.

Mason’s brothers are causing plenty of drama (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Kit warns Mason’s brothers

In Wednesday’s Coronation Street episode (December 18) David Platt was confronted by Matty and Logan Radcliffe, about the money he stole from Harvey Gaskell.

The brothers quickly threatened David, warning they would go after his family if they didn’t get the cash back.

A startled David then resorted to desperate measures, and used Gail and Jesse’s weddings to pay off some of his debt.

In a bid to make it look like he was mugged though, David got the brothers to beat him up – before reporting it to the police.

Kit threatened Matty (Credit: ITV)

Kit headbutts Matty on Coronation Street

David then told his family that he had been mugged – but wife Shona suspected David was lying. She went and confided in Kit about it and asked him to have words with Matty and Logan.

Despite refusing at first, Shona threatened to report Daisy Midgeley for the hit and run – something Kit helped cover up.

Later on, Kit approached Matty and took things into his own hands. The cop ended up headbutting Matty, possibly breaking his nose.

Kit then warned the youngster that if he didn’t leave David alone, he would get “a nice, long holiday in prison”. Finishing off his threat, Kit then pulled on Matty’s nose before walking off.

Fans were left cheering at Kit (Credit: ITV)

Fans do huge U-turn on Kit

And it’s fair to say Kit’s move went down a storm with Coronation Street fans, with plenty finally getting behind him

“Didn’t like him at first, but he’s playing his role very well and becoming likeable,” said one person on X. Someone else added: “Kit is growing on me now.”

A third chimed in: “I’m not really a fan of Kit but that was brilliant especially twisting his nose.” Another added: “Absolutely loved it! I loved that it was so unexpected too! I didn’t see that Glasgow kiss coming from Kit at all. Fabulous.”

