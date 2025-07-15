Coronation Street star Colson Smith lands new presenting role on daytime TV after soap axe

Coronation Street star Colson Smith has landed himself a new presenting role after expressing his desire for the future after his soap exit.

Corrie killed Craig Tinker off earlier this year, with Colson’s time on the show coming to an end.

But, now he’s throwing himself into a new opportunity as he takes to daytime TV.

Colson shared his hopes for the future (Credit: ITV)

Colson Smith shares hopes for future after Craig Tinker axe

Craig Tinker died back in May after Mick Michaelis whacked him on the head with a baseball bat.

This meant that after 14 years, Colson Smith’s Coronation Street journey had come to an end.

At the time of his exit, Colson then shared his career hopes for the future.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Colson said: “I’ve always enjoyed working. I make no secret that I want to be a presenter. That’s where my love and passion lies at the moment.

“Ever since starting On The Sofa with Jack and Ben, and doing different bits of TV like with The Games and Big Brother etc…, I enjoy being Colson, I enjoy telling stories, and I enjoy holding a show and being direct down the lens to camera.”

He also added: “I’m looking forward to playing a character that isn’t Craig. I’m looking forward to getting back into acting, and comedy acting, and really being a character and developing something because after 14 years of the same thing, you kind of have a taste for something else.”

Colson has a new job (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Colson Smith lands new presenting role

With Colson focusing on a career is presenting, he’s now managed to land himself a couple of new roles to kick off his life after Coronation Street.

This summer, Colson is joining the team over on BBC Radio Leeds. And he’s also just appeared on This Morning, moving over into daytime TV.

In yesterday’s episode of This Morning (Monday, July 14), Colson hosted a segment on the best sandcastles in the UK.

He was over in Weymouth, with his segment being introduced by Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard. It’s unclear whether he’ll appear on the show on a regular basis or not, but it looks like Colson’s dabbling in a few different presenting roles for the time being.

