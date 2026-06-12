Coronation Street will air at a later time tonight, here’s when and how you can watch it

The ITV soap Coronation Street is on screens tonight (Friday, June 12), but fans will need to wait a little longer than usual to catch the latest drama from Weatherfield.

With football, rugby and other major televised events regularly impacting the TV schedules, viewers have seen plenty of changes to the soap timetable in recent weeks. And tonight is no exception.

Corrie is on at 9pm tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street normally airs on ITV from 8.30pm until 9pm every weekday. However, tonight’s episode will be shown later than usual, airing from 9pm until 10pm.

The change comes after live football coverage affected the channel’s schedule earlier in the week, leaving viewers with fewer episodes than expected.

For those who prefer to watch at a time that suits them, the episode is also available on ITVX and YouTube from 7am.

Sam spirals (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

There are emotional scenes ahead as Sam’s mental health continues to cause concern. After seeing visions of Roy and becoming convinced that Will wants to hurt him, Sam panics and runs off, eventually locking himself inside the café.

As friends and family desperately try to help, Carla fears that Sam could be experiencing psychosis.

Elsewhere on the Street, Kit and Lisa continue gathering evidence against Gary, with Maria becoming increasingly worried about where things are heading.

Meanwhile, Debbie receives a welcome surprise when Christina, Glenda and Sally reveal plans for a holiday in Spain.

Soap power hour in 2026

Back in October 2024, Coronation Street began making new episodes available to stream from 7am each day.

The move proved popular with viewers, with figures from the first quarter of 2025 showing ITVX reached a record-breaking billion streams in a single quarter for the first time. Coronation Street and Emmerdale have accumulated 124 million streams on ITVX so far this year, with soap viewing up 35 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Further changes arrived in January 2026. Following the major Corriedale episode, Coronation Street moved away from airing three nights a week and instead began broadcasting every weekday in 30-minute instalments.

The current ‘soap power hour’ starts with Emmerdale at 8pm before Coronation Street follows at 8.30pm. Both soaps usually air Monday to Friday, with new episodes continuing to drop on ITVX each morning at 7am.

So if you’re settling down for Corrie tonight, make sure you remember the later start time, as Weatherfield’s latest hour-long episode won’t begin until 9pm.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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