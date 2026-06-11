WARNING: This article is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees love triangle drama for Oscar.

The fallout from Oscar, Jasmine and Josh’s explosive love triangle takes centre stage in today’s EastEnders, with tempers flaring, hearts breaking and one shock decision leaving fans convinced the drama is only just beginning.

The episode picks up moments after Josh drops the bombshell that he and Oscar have been secretly sleeping together, leaving Jasmine completely blindsided.

At first, Jasmine struggles to believe what she is hearing. But when Oscar fails to deny it, she realises the truth and her anger quickly boils over.

Furious, Jasmine lashes out at Oscar and screams that she is going to kill him. As the Slaters desperately try to hold her back while she chases him through The Vic and hurls glasses in his direction, it is Alfie who finally manages to calm her down.

Jasmine is heartbroken by Josh’s confession (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine reels from Josh’s bombshell

After throwing Oscar out of The Vic, Jasmine turns on her brother. She tells him he has always had everything he could ever want, and asks why he had to take away the one thing that was all hers.

Josh tries to defend himself, but Jasmine won’t hear it. Soon Yolande takes him home, leaving Kat and Zoe to comfort a heartbroken Jasmine.

With the news of his love triangle out, Oscar spirals. Max and Cindy try to calm him down, but Oscar blames his dad, claiming he has inherited his philandering ways.

In the end it is – surprisingly – Cindy who talks some sense into Oscar. She tells him that he is young and allowed to make mistakes, but it is how he cleans up the mess that matters.

Kat and Zoe try to comfort Jasmine (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Oscar tries to do the right thing

Knowing Cindy is right, Oscar goes back to the pub to face the music with Jasmine.

She is surprisingly okay with him being there, and the pair talk. She asks him if he loves Josh, but he says he doesn’t, and this seems to reassure her.

Jasmine tells Oscar that she still loves him and asks if they can forget what has happened and try again. But in a surprise twist, Oscar turns her down and walks away from their relationship, leaving her devastated.

Next, Oscar goes to the cafe, where Josh is waiting for him. Josh reveals he is going to stay with Sandra for a few days, and invites Oscar along, clearly not feeling all that guilty for the trauma he has caused his sister.

Josh is still hopeful that he and Oscar can be a couple, but Oscar tells him that he can’t stand in the way of his relationship with his sister. With Cindy’s words ringing in his ears, Oscar lets Josh down gently, letting him go as he breaks down in tears.

Oscar tries to clear up the mess he had made (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict more drama for Oscar

Despite Oscar breaking up with both Jasmine and Josh in the hopes they can rebuild their sibling relationship without him in the way, fans already know this storyline is far from over.

As viewers who have watched the New Year flashforward will know, it was confirmed during a conversation with Patrick that Oscar is ‘with a Trueman’ by the end of the year…

“Oscar did the right thing rejecting both twins in the end, but it’s not gonna last. We know he is with a Trueman by the end of the year,” pointed out one fan on Reddit.

A second fan agreed: “This is another silly storyline. We know due to the flashforward that Oscar ends up with one of the twins. Even though she deserves better, I hope it’s Jasmine. I’m not a fan of Josh at all.”

Over on X, fans were predicting the same thing. “I don’t believe the twins triangle is over. Jasmine will forgive Oscar, they’ll get back together. He won’t be able to stay away from Josh, and she’ll go nuts by Christmas,” said a fan.

Oscar tried to let Josh down gently (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, fans are convinced that it is Josh who Oscar ends up with by Christmas after working out that Jasmine is linked to the Slaters, while Josh is living with the Trueman family…

“In the flashforward, Patrick specifically mentioned Oscar being with a Trueman. This makes me think his future is with Josh,” pointed out one fan on X.

Someone else agreed: “With Patrick saying Oscar was dating a Trueman in the flashforward episode, I’m convinced he chooses Josh.”

“Something will happen, and Oscar will end up with Josh. In the flashforward, Patrick’s over the moon that Oscar is ‘With a Trueman now’. So it could be possible that Josh changes his last name? Patrick has a better bond with Josh,” echoed a third viewer.

Whatever happens next, fans seem certain that Oscar’s decision to walk away from both twins will not be the final chapter in this complicated love triangle.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Penny makes a life-changing decision