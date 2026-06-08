As Eva expresses concern for Sam, teen’s hallucinations trigger Coronation Street search party as he goes ‘missing’

Sam Blakeman’s struggles took another worrying turn in Coronation Street tonight (Monday, June 8) as his hallucinations of Roy Cropper became even more intense.

The youngster found himself caught up in another troubling encounter with the imagined Roy, who appeared determined to help Sam get revenge on Will Driscoll. And with Sam’s grip on reality continuing to slip, upcoming scenes will see the whole Street rally together to find him when he suddenly disappears.

Sam had to pour out Will’s water bottle contents (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s hallucinations push him towards drastic action in Coronation Street

Viewers watched as Sam once again came face-to-face with a hallucinated version of Roy, who was furious that Will was continuing to make Sam’s life difficult.

Believing Sam wasn’t doing enough to stop his rival, the fake Roy decided to take matters into his own hands.

The hallucination told Sam that he’d secretly spiked Will’s water bottle so he would ‘get the runs’ during the race and ruin his athletics prospects.

Horrified by what he’d heard, Sam quickly stepped in. He grabbed the water bottle and emptied it before telling the Driscolls he’d spotted a wasp inside and would refill it for them.

When Eva questioned whether everything was alright, Sam insisted there was nothing to worry about.

However, the unsettling visions didn’t stop there. Sam continued to see Roy, who warned him that Will would eventually kill him if he didn’t strike first.

Sam sees two versions of Roy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal concern grows as Sam goes missing

The drama continues later this week as Sam’s hallucinations become even harder to ignore.

A strange vision of Roy appears once more and urges Sam to stand up to Will. When Sam insists confrontation isn’t in his nature, the hallucinated Roy brands him weak before claiming their friendship is over.

Things become even more alarming when Sam visits the Rovers and spots Will playing a video game in the back room. Immediately unsettled, he listens as the imaginary Roy insists that Will is dangerous and cannot be trusted.

Unable to cope, Sam rushes away, with a confused Will following behind to see if he’s okay. Desperate to get away, Sam locks himself inside the café.

His distress escalates further when he becomes convinced that there are two Roys standing in front of him at the same time.

As Nick, Toyah and Leanne try to reassure him, Carla spots Sam alone in the precinct and instantly realises something isn’t right. Quietly raising the alarm, she calls for help.

But before Nick and David can reach him, Sam runs off, sparking fears for his safety and prompting a desperate search to find him.

Deeply worried by what she’s witnessed, Carla begins to wonder whether Sam could be suffering from psychosis.

But is she right?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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