Josie Gibson reveals large scars on Instagram following surgery for medical condition

Josie Gibson has revealed the scars left by arm lift surgery on Instagram as she continues to speak openly about her painful battle with lipoedema.

The This Morning presenter shared the glimpse in a new Instagram video while promoting a Wild deodorant offer.

Josie Gibson revealed her scars following her recent procedure (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Josie Gibson reveals scars on her arm from surgery

Dressed in a black sports bra top and leggings, she raised her arm to apply the roll-on and exposed the marks from her operation.

Josie, 41, previously said she has been living with lipoedema, a condition that affects how the body stores fat. She has described it as a constant struggle and said she feels as though she is always fighting her genetics.

Josie explained her diagnosis on This Morning

Back in January, Josie discussed the condition during an interview on This Morning with hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

She said specialists had told her that lipoedema causes the body to hold fat differently. Josie explained that despite training regularly and feeling fit and healthy, experts told her exercise alone would not remove lipoedema fat.

She said she had consulted several experts, including one in Berlin and three in London, before deciding to take action.

Josie underwent two operations

After that interview, Josie went ahead with two procedures: liposuction and an arm lift. Those surgeries left the scars now visible in her latest Instagram clip.

Josie Gibson’s lipoedema treatment timeline Josie Gibson has gradually shared more about her treatment journey in recent months. She previously revealed she had been diagnosed with lipoedema. In January, she discussed the condition on This Morning. She said she consulted specialists in Berlin and London before making a decision. She later underwent liposuction and an arm lift. Josie also said she had treatment on her calves last September. Her latest Instagram video showed the visible scars from her arm surgery. This kind of timeline would help readers follow the sequence of events without interrupting the main article.

She said she felt she needed treatment before the condition worsened. Josie also recalled performing strongly in fitness testing while filming The 70s Diet, saying doctors were surprised by how fit she was.

According to Josie, medics told her the lipoedema itself was holding her back rather than her overall fitness.

She also said that, regardless of diet or exercise, fat in the affected areas could not be lost naturally with lipoedema, which led her to choose surgery.

Josie said her arms had become very lumpy and added that she felt the condition did not match the rest of her shape.

Josie Gibson opened up about her condition on This Morning recently (Credit: ITV)

She previously had treatment on her calves

Josie also revealed that she underwent treatment on her calves last September.

What is lipoedema? The condition Josie Gibson has spoken about Lipoedema is a long-term condition linked to abnormal fat build-up, most often affecting the legs, hips, buttocks and sometimes the arms. It mainly affects women and can cause pain, tenderness, swelling and easy bruising. Josie Gibson has said specialists told her that exercise alone would not remove lipoedema fat. People with the condition can still be fit and active, but symptoms may continue despite diet and training. It is different from general weight gain

It can affect body shape unevenly

Symptoms may worsen over time

Treatment can include compression, symptom management and, in some cases, surgery A short explainer boxout here would give readers useful context for the health condition mentioned throughout the story.

She said the procedure involved a lipoedema treatment designed to tighten the skin from the inside. According to Josie, the work had to be carried out in stages rather than all at once.

She added that the treatment was expensive, saying she paid more than £7,000 just for her calves.