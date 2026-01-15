Josie Gibson reveals she’s undergone £7k surgery as ‘last resort’ amid ‘painful’ battle with lipoedema

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson has been inundated with support after detailing her battle with lipoedema.

Lipoedema is an abnormal build-up of fat in your legs and sometimes arms. It can be painful and affect daily life. It can make your bottom, thighs, lower legs and sometimes your arms look out of proportion with the rest of the body.

There’s currently no treatment available on the NHS. But Josie revealed that, so far, she’s spent £7k ‘getting her calves done’.

Josie Gibson said she was diagnosed with lipoedema a year ago (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson shares latest on lipoedema battle

“There’s been so many articles about my body, that I’ve lost five stone or six stone, I wish I had, I haven’t, so I thought I’d be very honest. I got diagnosed about a year ago and I’ve just been in for surgery. Well, in September,” she said.

Josie then explained how it affects her. “I said to them I train, I don’t feel like I overeat, I’m fit and healthy. They said you could train seven days a week but you don’t get rid of lipoedema fat like that. It’s like congealed fat.”

The star added: “So I’ve got this small waist and it’s like my legs don’t really belong on my body. They belong on another body. You get like these big legs and then as I’m getting older it’s getting worse. And I can see it all in my arms now too. I weight train and it’s just getting worse. I can train and train and train but I’m going down the surgery route now.”

She also revealed that it’s genetic, and she suspects she’s had it since childhood.

Josie has recently had surgery on her calves to remove the lipoedema (Credit: Splash News)

Impact on her work

The TV presenter said it has impacted her work, too. She revealed that, after a long day of filming, she would have to ‘prop herself up’ as her legs “felt heavy”. “You get home and your legs would swell up, like really really big and heavy and they become quite sore. I used to bruise like a peach.

“You know like when you go for massages, I thought they were meant to be really painful, but they’re not, are they?”

Josie told Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley about her health struggles today (Credit: ITV)

‘The last thing I want to do is put myself through surgery’

Speaking about her op, Josie said: “The last thing I want to do is put myself through surgery. But it was the last resort. What they do is like this lipo treatment then they laser it after. So they burn your skin on the inside so that it tightens together again.

“I’ve only done my calves. It’s split up into sections. You can’t do it all at once in this country. And I was too scared to have it done abroad,” she added.

Josie then shared that she’s pleased with how it’s gone, but added: “But it’s a lot of money and time. I’ve paid over £7k for just my calves.” Host Ben Shephard chipped in and said: “Luckily you’re in a position where you can afford it.” “I know, and a lot of people can’t,” said Josie.

Josie then shared that if anyone watching was suffering from the same, they should speak to a specialist in lymphatic drainage, learn about their lymphatic system, and seek help from their GP.

Viewers react

One This Morning viewer sympathised with Josie and said: “I’ve got a very similar condition to this and it’s not laughing matter and an absolute pain in every way.”

Another commented: “Love that you’re using your platform /audience through This Morning to continue to raise awareness of lipoedema for those young and old trying to get answers, support and simply people to understand more! Hopefully the NHS will overtime too.”

A third said: “So pleased you’re talking about lipoedema. I have just found out I have it too. I have suffered with it all my life but just thought it was cellulite so I am really interested to see what you have been doing to help yours.”

Read more: Josie Gibson shows off shock new look as viewers divided

So what did you think of Josie’s admission? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.