‘Gorgeous’ Josie Gibson leaves This Morning viewers divided as she shows off glam look

This Morning host Josie Gibson left viewers with mixed opinions over her glamorous look on the daytime show today (December 15).

For Monday morning’s show, the former Big Brother winner hosted alongside Dermot O’Leary. The pair stepped in for regular presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd.

For today’s episode, Josie donned a navy dress with cream detailing. The attire featured gold buttons and a collar. Josie teamed the ensemble with cream heels and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings.

The 40-year-old styled her luscious, long blonde locks down with a middle part and opted for a glossy lip.

In a collaborative Instagram post with her glam squad, Josie showed off the stunning look with her 755,000 followers.

“Gorgeous! Also, I want her dress!” one user wrote.

“Stunning,” another person shared.

“Great to see you both on This Morning,” a third remarked.

“Loved her outfit today,” a fourth said.

‘Starting to not look like Josie’

Meanwhile, many accused Josie of using Botox and lip filler and insisted she is starting to look unrecognisable.

“Josie, you are so beautiful, don’t destroy your lips and face with fillers and Botox,” one person insisted.

“Why lip filler, you don’t need it Josie!” another person shared.

“You look absolutely stunning, but no more lip filler. You honestly don’t need it as you’re a natural beauty,” a third said.

“Starting to not look like Josie,” a fourth fan declared.

“Looks like Josie is channeling her inner Donald Duck. What the hell has she done?” another asked.

In the past, Josie appeared to have been honest about having filler. In 2011, she reportedly told Now Magazine: “I was so scared I’d end up like a fish, I only asked them to put a tiny bit in.”

“I’ve been wanting my lips done for ages. I think they injected collagen. It lasts for a few months and I’ll definitely get it done again,” Josie added.

