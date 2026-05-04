Bear’s trial is nearly over and we can’t wait for these 7 Emmerdale storylines now we can actually enjoy them

Emmerdale is finally nearing the end of Bear’s trial and, if we’re honest, plenty of viewers will be ready to see the back of it as fresh storylines take over.

What began as a powerful and thought-provoking story about modern slavery has stretched on, with the focus shifting in a way that has left the victim looking like the villain. And with so much screen time tied up in this one plot, it feels like the perfect moment for other storylines to step back into the spotlight.

So, what’s next in the village? Here are the plots we’re most ready to see take centre stage.

It’s time for Joe to pay (Credit: ITV)

1. An Emmerdale storyline where Joe finally faces the consequences

It’s been a long time coming and viewers are more than ready to see Joe get what’s coming to him.

From stealing Caleb’s kidney to framing Moira and even destroying Holly’s memorial tree, he’s crossed the line time and again.

Now, Moira, Cain and Dawn are joining forces to hit him where it hurts most, targeting both his money and his heart. While he looks ahead to a future with Dawn and their baby, she’s secretly planning to take everything from him.

If this delivers the payoff it promises, it could be one of the most satisfying moments yet.

The Dingle Farm legacy begins (Credit: ITV)

2. Dingle farm gets going

There’s been plenty of build-up around the new Dingle farm, but so far very little has actually happened.

It’s time to see things properly get underway, with more focus on the farming side of life and a bit of much-needed light relief. There’s plenty of potential here and viewers will be hoping it’s finally realised.

Can Jacob prove his innocence? (Credit: ITV)

3. Dr Todd storyline moves forward

Another plot that risks outstaying its welcome is Dr Todd’s campaign against Jacob.

There is progress ahead, with Jacob opening up to Sarah and the pair deciding to stand up to Todd together. While there are likely more twists to come, pushing the story toward a conclusion now feels like the right move.

Belle and Kammy are once again enjoying each other’s company in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

4. More from Belle and Kammy

After getting back together, Belle and Kammy have been largely off-screen, which feels like a missed opportunity.

Their relationship has brought a lighter tone, and viewers will be keen to see more of that, along with long-promised details about Kammy’s backstory.

Ross can be in all the Emmerdale storylines as far as we’re concerned (Credit: ITV)

5. More focus on Ross

The complicated baby storyline involving Ross, Charity, Sarah and Jacob has slipped into the background recently.

With the situation still unresolved and Ross struggling, there is plenty left to explore. Watching him step into life as a dad could add a fresh and engaging layer to the story.

Yes, Kev is back! (Credit: ITV)

6. Kev’s return brings some fun

Kev’s comeback is already shaping up to bring a different energy to the show.

From his new business venture to his connections with other villagers, there’s plenty of scope for humour and lighter moments, something the show could benefit from right now.

What’s he up to? (Credit: ITV)

7. The mystery around Graham

Questions are still swirling around Graham and his true intentions.

With hints he could be working with someone and past actions raising suspicions, viewers will be keen for answers on what he’s really planning.

As one major storyline draws to a close, Emmerdale has the chance to refresh its focus and bring a mix of drama, intrigue and lighter moments back to the forefront.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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