Graham working with someone to kill Kim, Emmerdale fans believe as they share very believable theories on who

Emmerdale viewers are still reeling after the bombshell reveal that Graham Foster poisoned Kim Tate, but the drama does not stop there. Attention has now turned to one burning question: who is he secretly working with?

After that chilling phone call, fans are convinced Graham is not acting alone and the list of possible accomplices is growing by the day.

Everyone thought Cain had poisoned Kim (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Kim Tate poisoned in Emmerdale

On Monday (March 30) Kim went to dinner at the Dingles‘ despite Graham’s warning it was a bad idea. In the build-up, viewers saw Caleb, Cain and Chas joking about Kim “having a little accident”, while suspicious activity unfolded with wine being decanted, apples being prepared and mushrooms being foraged.

The atmosphere at the dinner was tense to begin with, with Kim facing a room full of hostile Dingles. But just as things began to ease, disaster struck.

Mid-toast, Kim suddenly started choking before collapsing. She was rushed to hospital, with doctors scrambling to work out what had caused her condition.

Initial suspicions pointed to mushroom poisoning, with Cain firmly in the frame and Kim herself accusing Joe Tate.

But the truth turned out to be very different. Doctors later confirmed Kim had suffered an overdose of painkillers, something she reluctantly accepted could have been her own mistake.

That was until the camera revealed the real culprit.

Graham was shown tampering with her medication while on the phone to a mystery person, referring to Kim as a “pain in the neck” and admitting the “double dose” had not worked.

Graham was behind Kim’s poisoning, but who was on the other end of the line? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Graham working with in Emmerdale?

Ever since that moment aired, fans have been throwing around theories about who could be on the other end of the line. And there are a few names that keep coming up…

Jamie was revealed to be alive months after his ‘death’ (Credit: ITV)

1. Jamie Tate

Kim’s estranged son Jamie is a strong contender. After faking his own death, he was later revealed to be alive and living abroad, still in contact with Joe Tate.

With Joe and Kim now closer than ever, and Graham seemingly keen to drive a wedge between them, some fans think Jamie could be the perfect ally.

“I think he is working with Jamie Tate,” wrote one viewer, with many others agreeing this feels like the most likely option. Could a dramatic return be on the cards?

Caleb and Graham have history (Credit: ITV)

2. Caleb Miligan working with Graham in Emmerdale?

Another name high on the suspect list. Viewers have pointed out there have already been hints linking him to Graham, especially given their shared history and mutual issues with Kim.

“There have already been clues,” suggested one fan, while another added: “I think Graham was talking to Jamie or Caleb.”

With Caleb long believing he was entitled to Home Farm, teaming up with Graham could make sense if he still wants revenge.

Sadie King in Emmerdale is possibly making a return (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

3. Sadie King

Another theory gaining traction involves Sadie King, especially following reports that Patsy Kensit could be reprising the role after two decades.

Fans think the timing could be more than coincidence, with some suggesting she and Graham might be plotting together to take Kim down and seize Home Farm.

“Sadie is in cahoots with Graham to kill Kim cos she wants Home Farm,” one viewer speculated.

4. Jean Tate working with Graham in Emmerdale?

A more unexpected suggestion is Jean Tate, the daughter of Zoe Tate and cousin to Joe. Some viewers have long wanted her back on screen and think this storyline could be the perfect way to reintroduce her.

Given Graham’s past connection to the Tate family, it is not impossible he could have crossed paths with her again.

“I have said before I’d love Jean to come back,” one fan shared, noting Graham would already know her from years gone by.

With so many possible allies in the mix, the mystery is only getting deeper. Whoever Graham is working with, it is clear Kim is far from safe and this story is only just getting started.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!