Emmerdale has finally revealed who poisoned Kim Tate, and the Graham twist has left viewers reeling. While suspicion had been swirling around the Dingles, it turns out the real culprit was hiding in plain sight. And now the big question is whether he is finished, or just getting started.

The Dingle dinner took a turn when Kim started to choke (Credit: ITV)

Kim Tate poisoned after Graham warned her in Emmerdale

On Monday (March 30), Kim headed to the Dingles’ for dinner despite Graham warning her it was a bad idea. Convinced Lydia would never let anything happen, Kim was determined to put the feud behind them once and for all.

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In the lead-up, viewers saw Caleb, Cain and Chas joking about Kim having a “little accident”. There were also several suspicious moments, with Caleb switching wine bottles, Chas preparing dessert and someone heading out to forage mushrooms.

At the meal itself, tensions were high, with Kim facing plenty of hostility from around the table. But just as things began to settle, everything took a dramatic turn.

As Kim stood to make a toast, she suddenly began choking before collapsing. She was rushed to hospital by Liam and Lydia, where doctors worked to uncover the cause.

Jacob later suggested mushroom poisoning, leaving everyone wondering who was responsible.

Kim suspects it was Joe who poisoned her in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Joe were the prime suspects

In Wednesday April 1’s episode, Graham told the Dingles the mushrooms were to blame, and suspicion quickly landed on Sam. However, it soon emerged that Cain had told him where to forage.

Cain found himself under intense scrutiny, with Sam even suggesting he may have done it deliberately. Caleb also pointed the finger at his brother, adding to the tension within the family.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Kim had her own suspicions. She accused Joe Tate of putting on crocodile tears and suggested he could be behind the poisoning.

Joe was shocked by the accusation and insisted he had nothing to do with it. But with so much distrust in the air, doubts remained.

Graham’s Mr Nice guy act is suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Kim’s poisoner revealed in Emmerdale

The truth soon came out, and it was Graham Foster who was responsible.

Doctors informed Kim that her collapse was not caused by mushrooms but by an overdose of painkillers. Although she initially insisted she had taken her medication correctly, she later began to believe she may have made a mistake.

Speaking from her hospital bed, Kim told Lydia and Chas: “This time, there was no enemy, no plotting, no poison plate. Just me moving too fast. So maybe – on this occasion – I did do all this to myself…”

But viewers were shown a very different story.

Graham was seen making a secret phone call while handling Kim’s medication with gloves. Referring to her as a “pain in the neck”, he admitted the “double dose” had not worked and that he would need to find another way.

So it is clear his plan failed. The question now is whether he will make another attempt.

Graham was behind Kim’s poisoning (Credit: ITV)

Andrew Scarborough on Kim Tate’s demise in Emmerdale

Despite Graham’s actions, actor Andrew Scarborough has hinted the situation may not be as straightforward as it seems.

“Graham is clearly still incredibly angry that Kim tried to kill him six years ago,” he explained.

“This resulted in him faking his own death to escape the hit she put out on him. He lost Rhona in this process, so he still hasn’t forgiven Kim for that. She took six years of his life away.

“That is why he just tried to kill her – for revenge.”

However, he also suggested there may be more to it.

“I am not convinced his whole heart was in it because their relationship is complicated. I think if his whole heart were in it, he would have actually made it happen.”

So, has Graham finished his revenge, or is there another twist with Kim still to come in Emmerdale? And with such a tangled history between them, could this story take an even more unexpected turn?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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