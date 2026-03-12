Graham and Kim kiss as he promises it’s her he wants, but Emmerdale fans are convinced he’s playing her

Graham Foster has been determined to win Rhona Goskirk back ever since his dramatic return to Emmerdale. So viewers were left stunned in tonight’s episode when he ended up in bed with Kim Tate instead.

After Rhona failed to show up for their arranged rendezvous, Graham appeared to react in the most unexpected way possible. Following weeks of tension and sharp exchanges between him and Kim, the pair suddenly gave in to temptation.

But was it really that simple, or could something more be going on?

Rhona ‘rejects’ Graham

Still convinced that Rhona shares his feelings, Graham spent much of Thursday’s episode thinking about their moment from the night before (March 11). Determined to talk it through, he turned up at Rhona’s house.

Rhona made it clear he should not be there and told him to leave. Before going, Graham gave her an ultimatum. He asked her to meet him at the footbridge at 12.30pm and said that if she did not come, he would walk away for good.

Rhona seemed determined to stay loyal to Marlon. But when the moment came, things took a different turn.

She did decide to go and meet Graham. However, a call from the nursery meant she first had to collect Ivy, the child she had earlier forgotten about. By the time Vanessa arrived and Rhona passed Ivy over to her before rushing out, it was already too late.

When Rhona finally reached the bridge, Graham had already gone.

Graham and Kim kiss in Emmerdale

Believing Rhona had rejected him, Graham did not waste time dwelling on it. Instead, he turned his attention to Kim Tate.

Kim had just returned home after a clash with Chas and was clearly shaken. Graham stepped in, offering words that quickly turned into something more.

Moving closer to her, he said: “After so long apart just seeing you again has brought it all back.

“You’ve wanted me and I’ve wanted you. We’re two halves of the same soul you and I, and no matter what we’ll always find our way back home.”

The pair kissed and Graham reassured her he would not regret it before leading her upstairs.

All the evidence Graham is totally playing Kim in Emmerdale

There is no denying the chemistry between Graham and Kim. Their connection has always been complicated, and it is clear there are still strong feelings there.

However, the sudden turn of events has left plenty of questions. Not long ago, Graham seemed to despise Kim and blamed her for forcing him to fake his own death after she tried to have him killed.

That history makes this sudden reunion feel suspicious. Fans certainly seem to think so, with one saying: “Oh Graham is definitely playing her.”

Another added: “Though, really, what IS his game?”

It raises the possibility that Graham may have another motive. Is this simply a way of proving he still has power over Kim, or part of a larger plan?

There have long been theories that Graham returned to the village for reasons beyond making peace with Joe. In recent episodes he has taken repeated jabs from both Kim and Joe without reacting, which suggests he could be playing a longer game.

Next week Graham is determined to get Joe as far away from Kim as possible. That alone raises questions about his true intentions.

At the same time Kim confides in Lydia that she needs to keep her heart closed to Graham, hinting that things between them may not end well.

Joe, meanwhile, is growing increasingly frustrated with Graham’s attempts to come between him and Kim. Graham even warns Joe to be careful in his dealings with Ms Tate.

Whether this sudden romance is part of a calculated plan or simply a rebound after Rhona’s apparent rejection remains to be seen. For now, it looks like Graham’s real intentions are every bit as mysterious as the man himself.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

