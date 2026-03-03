Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look at Kim and Moira showdown after Cain’s confession

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week Cain comes clean to Moira and the family about his cancer and the farm crisis. But will Moira finally give Kim what she wants?

Elsewhere, Graham wants Rhona and asks her to make a choice. What will she decide?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Cain has no way out

On the brink of losing it all, Cain struggles with his lies to Moira as she continues to be grateful for him keeping things afloat while she’s inside.

Meanwhile, Joe continues to pile the pressure on and there are invoices to pay and no money to pay them.

Cain tells Sarah Joe has him cornered and Sarah insists he now has to tell Moira everything.

2. Cain confesses in Emmerdale spoilers

Visiting Moira in prison, Cain destroys her world as he admits his cancer is much worse than he let on. She says he has to tell Kyle and Isaac, plus the family and get help.

Cain then lands another blow as he tells her about Joe Tate and the farm. But she insists Cain’s health is more important.

After gathering the Dingles together and then telling the boys, Cain reveals the news of his cancer to his family. They rush to support him.

3. Moira faces Kim

Joe is not happy when Kim isn’t impressed by his masterplan to get Butlers. Soon Kim heads to the prison to see Moira. But what will the outcome be?

4. Graham gives Rhona an ultimatum in Emmerdale spoilers

Rhona finds out Graham knew about Cain’s cancer and that’s why he was helping him instead of Joe. She starts to remember the guy she fell in love with.

But their moment is witnessed by Lydia. And she wastes no time revealing what she saw to Kim. Kim pretends she’s not bothered, but who is she trying to convince?

Meanwhile, Graham tells Rhona to meet him at 12.30 or he will keep away forever. What will Rhona decide?

5. The truth about Arthur revealed

Struggling with the weight of what Arthur has done, Laurel confides in Nicola.

Meanwhile, Jai offers Arthur a job at the depot, but he rejects it.

Gabby then gets involved and Arthur finally admits he pushed Laurel. What will Gabby do?

6. Bear to be discharged in Emmerdale spoilers

Paddy finds out that Bear is being assessed to see if he can be discharged. Will Bear be let out and sent to prison?

7. Nicola wants the tea

Nicola is still super suspicious of Jai and Kerry’s closeness. But will she bust their secret relationship?

8. Matty has a moment in Emmerdale spoilers

In amongst the chaos of the farm, Matty reflects with sadness on everything he’s lost this year. Can he find a way to feel better?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

