Arthur ‘to leave’ after attacking Laurel in Emmerdale

Emmerdale delivered a truly shocking moment on Thursday February 26 as Arthur Thomas finally let his anger spiral out of control and in a horrifying scene, he pushed his mum Laurel, sending her crashing backwards and leaving her unconscious at the foot of the stairs.

It was a step too far, even for Arthur. But with Laurel rushed to hospital, fans were left asking one desperate question. Does she die?

Laurel couldn’t control her son’s anger (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Arthur lashes out at Laurel in Emmerdale

For weeks, Laurel has been trying to manage Arthur’s mood swings, cruel comments and simmering resentment. His fury bubbled over when she handed Ray’s drug money to Marlon and Rhona, believing they were the rightful owners rather than letting Arthur fund his dream trip to Australia.

When Arthur discovered she had visited Ray’s body in the chapel of rest, his anger flared all over again. He later took aim at Gabby too, calling her pathetic for supporting Vinny and Lewis’ relationship.

By the time Laurel returned home and attempted a calm conversation, Arthur was already worked up. She told him she understood he was angry, but he needed to grow up and stop behaving the way he had been.

Instead, he saw red.

As the argument escalated, Arthur shoved Laurel. She fell backwards, hitting her head on the stairs and collapsing to the floor.

Left unconscious, Laurel is rushed to hospital tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Does Laurel die?

In Friday February 27’s episode, a panicked Arthur calls an ambulance. When help arrives, he claims he found his mum unconscious and has no idea what happened.

Doctors battle to stabilise Laurel, who is in a serious condition. However, spoilers confirm she does survive.

Laurel backs up Arthur’s version of events, insisting she must have blacked out and fallen down the stairs. But Nicola is not convinced and begins pushing for answers, urging doctors to run further tests to understand why Laurel would suddenly lose consciousness.

Arthur is painfully aware that the truth could unravel at any moment.

Back at home, Laurel struggles with dizziness and the after effects of the fall. Arthur can see the lasting damage his actions have caused.

When Manpreet visits, she sends Gabby and Arthur out of the room, determined to get to the bottom of what really happened. As her suspicions grow, could she be the one to expose Arthur?

Arthur got so angry with Laurel he lashed out (Credit: ITV)

Laurel asks Arthur to leave

This is not a case of Arthur simply escaping consequences. Actress Charlotte Bellamy, who plays Laurel, has revealed that while Laurel protects her son, she does take decisive action.

Speaking to The Mirror, Charlotte said: “The story is about how much a mother or a parent protects their child. She doesn’t want people to think the worst of him.”

However, Laurel also realises something has to change. “She asks him to leave,” Charlotte explained. “But that’s not for the long term.”

Laurel may be willing to shield Arthur for now, but the cracks are already showing. The big question is how long she can continue to carry the burden of his secret, and whether the truth coming out might ultimately be the only way forward.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!