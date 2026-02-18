Emmerdale horror as Arthur pushes Laurel and dark Ashley memories resurface

Arthur Thomas is spiralling fast in Emmerdale and the similarities to his late dad, Ashley Thomas, are becoming impossible to ignore. With tensions rising at home, viewers are starting to ask the same uneasy question. Is this a case of like father like son?

Next week Arthur will push mum Laurel during a blazing row, leaving her hospitalised after she hits her head. Although Arthur is wracked with guilt, he sticks to his story that he does not know what happened.

For long term fans, the echoes of the past are chilling.

Laurel is terrified of Arthur’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Arthur lashes out at Laurel

Arthur’s behaviour has been escalating for weeks. He has been slacking off at work in the Hide, refusing to make any real plans for his future and constantly clashing with Laurel, especially over her relationship with Ray.

Before Ray’s death, Arthur confronted him and stole his bag of drugs and money. When Laurel found out, the fallout was explosive. Harsh words were exchanged and she ended up hitting her son.

Arthur has not let that moment go. Instead, he has weaponised it, repeatedly reminding Laurel of what happened. Most recently he threatened to expose her if she did not allow him to keep Ray’s money and head off to Australia.

Laurel ultimately returned the cash to Marlon and Rhona, but that decision only fuelled Arthur’s anger.

Next week, another fierce argument turns physical. Arthur pushes Laurel and she falls, hitting her head on the stairs. She is rushed to hospital, but the big question is whether she will protect her son or finally tell the truth.

Ashley made Sandy’s life hard (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Fans fear Arthur is turning into Ashley in Emmerdale

Long-time viewers have not forgotten what happened between Ashley and his father, Sandy. And many are worried the show is revisiting similar territory.

On social media, one fan sighed: “Arthur following in Ashley’s footsteps abusing a parent.”

Another wrote: “Arthur turning violent on his mother, abuse storyline like Ashley with Sandy.”

A third added: “It will be Arthur starting to abuse Laurel, so like parental abuse.”

The parallels are hard to ignore and the concern among fans is growing. And it’s not the first time this theory has come to light. In 2019 when Arthur was viciously bullying Archie Breckle, fans feared the same.

Sandy was terrified of his son (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened between Ashley and Sandy in Emmerdale?

Sandy Thomas arrived in the village in 2005 on the day of his son Ashley’s wedding to Laurel. A retired sailor, Sandy had a strained relationship with Ashley after helping his terminally ill wife Dorothy end her life, something that clashed with Ashley’s Christian beliefs.

Although father and son eventually reconciled and Sandy later moved back into the Vicarage to support Ashley, tensions resurfaced after Laurel’s affair with Marlon.

Ashley began taking his anger out on his dad. In one incident, Sandy left a tap running after painting with Gabby, flooding the kitchen. Ashley lost his temper, causing Sandy to slip and injure his wrist.

The violence escalated on several occasions until Laurel walked in and caught Ashley hitting Sandy, bringing the abuse to light.

Sandy refused to make a statement, but Ashley later confessed. He was arrested, given a caution and resigned from his job, hitting rock bottom.

He eventually rebuilt his life, only to be diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2015. Sandy stood by him until Ashley’s death in 2017.

With Arthur’s temper spiralling and Laurel now in hospital, Emmerdale appears to be revisiting painful history. The question is whether this time the story will take a different path, or if the Thomas family is destined to relive its darkest chapter.

