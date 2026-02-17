Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as angry Arthur leaves Laurel fighting for her life

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Ray is buried and it has huge repercussions across the village.

Laurel is left in hospital after Arthur lashes out and Bear finds himself at hospital too as it all gets too much. Can they ever put Ray behind them?

Elsewhere, Kim urges Joe to test Graham when she spots him with Cain. Will Graham pass?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Ray’s burial causes drama

Laurel can’t bear the thought of Ray being buried all alone, so asks Charles to go on her behalf.

However he soon persuades Laurel to come herself. When Bear spots them heading to the funeral Claudette accidentally reveals where they are going. Distressed Bear also wants to attend.

Laurel tries to persuade Bear it’s not a good idea, but he insists. When Paddy finds out he is terrified seeing Ray’s body is going to push Bear over the edge. Paddy goes mad at Laurel as she tries to explain herself.

2. Angry Arthur lashes out in Emmerdale spoilers

Paddy isn’t the only one furious with Laurel, Arthur is not happy to find out his mum went to Ray’s burial. She understands how angry her son is and tries to explain herself, but Arthur’s rage continues to bubble.

Their row turns violent as Arthur lashes out at her and ends up pushing her. She falls and hits her head on the stairs and is knocked unconscious.

Laurel is rushed to hospital and Arthur feels guilty.

However he lies that he doesn’t know what happened or how she fell. Will his secret be discovered?

3. Bear seeks help

Aaron finds Bear and takes him home. He talks about his own abuse experiences and it encourages Bear to open up.

But as Aaron tries to convince Bear none of this is his fault, Bear hits back that Aaron has no idea as he doesn’t know the full story. Can anyone get through to Bear?

After the funeral Bear is still spiralling and he rages at Paddy. Bear begs Manpreet for the pills he’s become reliant on, but she refuses.

Distressed and craving the pills, Bear goes to the hospital, but will he get the help he needs?

4. Graham and Cain united in Emmerdale spoilers

Graham breaks into Cain’s house to get the keys to the DeLorean after Cain stole it from Joe. He sees Cain’s oncology letter and realises he has cancer.

Cain returns and confronts Graham, but is easily overpowered. Graham then goes back to Joe and tells him joyriders stole the car, not Cain.

Later Graham tells Cain he knows about the cancer and advises that he should focus on getting better rather than fighting the Tates.

As the two men share a handshake of mutual respect, Kim spots them and is convinced they are working together against her.

5. Kim tests Graham

Kim urges Joe to test Graham’s loyalty by ordering him to sabotage Cain’s farm machinery. Will Graham go through with it?

Later, Kim orders Graham to leave the village, but he refuses to go until Joe tells him to himself. Will Joe take Kim’s side?

6. Emergency at the farm

Cain faces more trouble when a tree falls into a barn, causing the sheep to get trapped. He rallies everyone in to action.

They manage to save the sheep, but Cain then sees Graham approaching and it’s the last thing he needs…

6. Vinny and Lewis get it on in Emmerdale spoilers

After saving the sheep, Vinny and Lewis are excited and end up kissing. They decide to head home for an early night and everyone is delighted they’re together.

But the next morning, Lewis rushes away. Vinny is worried things are over before they’ve even begun.

However before too long they’re filling Mandy in on their new relationship. But how will Gabby react?

