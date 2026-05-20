Inside Colson Smith’s life after leaving Coronation Street as Craig Tinker

It’s been a full year since Coronation Street fans said a heartbreaking goodbye to PC Craig Tinker, after he was killed off in brutal scenes at the hands of Mick Michaelis.

Viewers will remember that Craig later died in hospital from brain swelling, following a savage attack where he was struck over the head with a baseball bat.

But while it marked the end of the road for Craigy on the cobbles, it also opened up an exciting new chapter for actor Colson Smith.

Craig’s story came to a tragic end (Credit: ITV)

PC Craig Tinker’s death in Coronation Street

In May 2025, PC Craig Tinker’s time in Weatherfield sadly came to a tragic end after he suffered devastating brain swelling, leading to him flatlining in hospital.

It all started when Craig pulled Mick Michaelis over for drink driving, a routine stop that quickly escalated out of control.

Already angry after finding out Kit could be Brody’s dad, Mick took his frustration out on Craig. Things turned violent when Mick grabbed a baseball bat and struck Craig over the head, leaving him unconscious on the ground.

Maria Connor later discovered Craig badly injured with a serious head wound and immediately called for an ambulance in a desperate attempt to save him.

Craig was rushed to hospital, where Kirk Sutherland, Maria, Asha and colleague Jess kept a vigil by his side, but heartbreakingly he later died.

That evening, Weatherfield came together to pay tribute to Craig following an off-screen funeral, as friends, family and colleagues said their emotional goodbyes.

The moving tribute marked the end of Craig’s journey on the cobbles, with Lisa Swain delivering a heartfelt speech in honour of the much-loved PC.

Colson’s entered the world of presenting (Credit: ITV)

Colson Smith’s life after Corrie

After his Coronation Street exit, Colson Smith has kept busy, continuing to present the On the Sofa podcast alongside Corrie co-stars Ben Price and Jack P Shepherd.

And it seems presenting is very much his passion, with Colson also appearing in segments on This Morning.

Last summer, Colson hosted a summer show on BBC Radio Leeds, later going on to present for BBC Sport.

Speaking to Coronation Street Insider and other media last year, Colson said: “I’ve always enjoyed working. I make no secret that I want to be a presenter. That’s where my love and passion lies at the moment.”

As well as moving into the presenting world, Colson has also been running Castleford Cricket Club at Savile Park, taking on marathons, and even went Instagram official with his make-up artist partner Taylor Gunn late last year.

It looks like Colson is very much living his best life right now.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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