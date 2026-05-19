Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle are desperate to find the person terrorising Emmerdale Farm with a string of dangerous fires. But fans are now certain the real culprit has been hiding in plain sight all along.

While suspicion is currently falling on Kammy, viewers think a subtle moment during Monday night’s episode may have given away the true firestarter and they believe it was impossible to miss once you spotted it.

A hooded figure sets the farm on fire in Emmerdale, but who is it? (Credit: ITV)

Mystery fires continue to terrorise Emmerdale Farm

Ever since Robert and Aaron took over Emmerdale Farm, somebody has seemingly had them in their sights.

The first blaze appeared to point directly at Joe Tate, especially after he turned up moments after the fire started, seemingly warning Robert to stay quiet about the blackmail.

But things escalated further last week when a mystery hooded figure was seen deliberately setting fire to hay bales on the farm.

Aaron remains convinced Joe is behind everything, though Robert has started to question why Joe would go to such extreme lengths instead of simply throwing them off the land if he wanted revenge.

And with another fire set to break out later this week, Robert becomes increasingly desperate to uncover the truth.

Ross Barton soon offers to investigate for them, although naturally he expects payment in return. Robert even offers him triple the money if he can identify the culprit.

However suspicion quickly turns towards Ross and Sam after the pair are spotted acting suspiciously in the barns, with Ross also seen carrying a lighter.

So when Aaron and Robert decide to follow them, what exactly will they uncover?

Kammy is caught with a petrol can and Robert thinks he has his man (Credit: ITV)

Kammy becomes the prime suspect

Before long, attention shifts firmly onto Kammy.

He has been behaving strangely for days, arriving late for work exhausted and even wearing his clothes inside out. Aaron quickly realises something is clearly wrong.

Next week, Kammy also snaps at Belle when she innocently asks questions about his family, making it obvious he is hiding something important.

Viewers then discover the truth when Kammy is seen laying out a sleeping bag inside one of the barns, revealing he is secretly homeless.

The following day Matty reports spotting somebody suspicious near the fields and when Aaron and Robert investigate, they catch Kammy holding both a petrol can and a lighter.

Needless to say, things don’t look good for him.

Kammy insists he was planning to burn his own car, but furious Robert immediately accuses him of starting the fires at Emmerdale Farm. Aaron has to step in before Robert takes things too far, while Kammy quickly makes a run for it.

But after another blaze breaks out, Aaron finally loses patience and contacts the police.

Kammy is later driven away in a police car, but fans are convinced he is being blamed for something he didn’t actually do.

Who is the hooded figure starting the fires (Credit: ITV)

Fans think one clue exposed the real firestarter

According to many viewers, Kammy is simply too obvious to be the real culprit.

Instead, fans believe Monday night’s episode quietly revealed the truth during a scene involving Cain, Moira and Kyle.

As Aaron arrived to tell them another fire had been started at the farm, Kyle was sitting nearby doing his homework while the adults discussed who could be responsible.

But viewers noticed the camera lingered on Kyle just a little too long as the conversation unfolded. Many became convinced his nervous expression was a major clue.

Has Kyle given himself away with this look? (Credit: ITV)

Is Kyle the real culprit?

Fans certainly seem to think so.

Commenting on Emmerdale Insider’s Facebook page, one viewer wrote: “Of course it is Kyle, it’s not hard! Couldn’t be any more obvious if he was singing Prodigy!” referencing the band’s famous track Firestarter.

Another added: “It’s written all over his face.”

A third agreed: “I saw that look, Kyle could definitely be involved.”

Some viewers think Kyle may not actually be starting the fires himself, but instead knows who is responsible. Others believe Cain’s constant talk of revenge against Joe may have influenced him.

One fan suggested: “I think Kyle as well and I think he will go after Joe now he’s heard his dad say he wants revenge.”

There are still viewers convinced Kev Townsend could somehow be behind the attacks as part of his return storyline. However, producer Laura Shaw has already confirmed Kev’s comeback is focused on Lewis and not about causing more trouble for Aaron and Robert.

So has Emmerdale already given away the answer without viewers even realising?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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