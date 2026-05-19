In Emmerdale spoilers for next week Cain suffers a humilating incident in public and finds himself arrested. But will he tell Moira what’s really going on?

Kammy’s secret is also revealed and it puts him at the top of the list of firestarter suspects.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Cain arrested and humiliated

After having his catheter removed, Cain dares to hope he can be normal again and enjoys a drink in the pub. But he goes too far and is forced to drunkenly stop for a wee on the way home.

He’s horrified when he’s arrested for urinating in public and drunk and disordely behaviour. He is furious when Swirling offers him some sweatpants and is fuming to hear he’s being held overnight.

Moira later wants answers, but Cain is too ashamed to open up. Can she get through to him?

2. Robert’s stress rises in Emmerdale spoilers

With the arsonist still not caught, Robert is worried. Aaron can see how worked up he is and enourages him to take a break.

As they head to the pub they don’t notice a shadowy figure watching them from the barn…

3. Kammy’s secret revealed

Kammy is short with Belle when she uses Eid as an excuse to probe abut Kammy’s family. He immediatel clams up making Belle concerned.

Later we see Kammy roll out a sleeping bag and set up for the night in one of the barns. He is homeless and that’s his big secret.

4. Kammy accused in Emmerdale spoilers

With Robert determined to find out who the firestarter is, he and Aaron spot Kammy in the field with a petrol can.

Aaron and Robert assume he is the arsonist and Robert grabs him violently. Kammy admits he was planning to torch his car, but isn’t starting the farm fires.

Robert doesn’t believe him and Aaron is afraid Robert is going too far. He intervenes and Kammy takes the opportunity to escape. But is he really the one behind all of this?

It’s Aaron who ends up calling the police, who cart Kammy off. Surely he didn’t do it, though?

5. Ross has eyes for Laurel

Laurel sees Ross ogling Gabby and firmly warns him off. Ross enjoys seeing how worked up Laurel is about it.

Later, at the dance class, Ross enjoys eyeing up Laurel.

Still trying to warn him off Gabby, Laurel starts to become confused by her own attraction to flirty Ross.

6. Gabby goes all out to get her man

Having confided in Lewis she fancies Ross, Gabby attempts to seduce him by stripping down to a flimsy nightgown.

Ross kindly, but firmly rejects her.

Gabby is embarrassed, but how would she feel if she knew it was because he fancied her stepmum?!

7. Sam gets jealous in Emmerdale spoilers

At the dance class, Lydia and Bob demonstrate an impressive dance together.

She is unaware Sam is watching on and is green-eyed at his wife and Bob dancing together. Ross tries to comfort Sam, but will it work?

8. Kerry steps up

Kerry agrees to care for Archie while Jai goes to Canada. Are things getting serious between them?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!