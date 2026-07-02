Coronation Street’s Will Driscoll finally finds his courage in tense court showdown with Megan in ITVX scenes

An early ITVX episode of Coronation Street aired today on Thursday, July 2, and it delivered a tense turning point for Will Driscoll as he finally stood up to his groomer Megan Walsh.

The teenager made the decision that he wanted to give evidence in court, following his earlier failed attempt to speak out. After seeking advice and having another conversation with Tim, Will felt ready to try again and push to have his voice heard.

This time, his request was approved, giving him the chance he had been waiting for to face Megan in front of the court.

Will stood up to Megan (Credit: ITV)

Will took the stand and told the truth about Megan in Coronation Street

In Weatherfield, Will Driscoll told his family he had spoken with Tim and now wanted to make things right by testifying. With emotions running high, the moment marked a major step forward for him and those supporting his case.

At court, Will prepared himself to take the stand. Ben thanked Tim for showing up to support his son as the pressure of the moment built. When Will finally addressed the judge and jury, he admitted that he had previously lied.

He explained that Megan Walsh had told him she would lose her job and did not deserve to go to prison, which led her to blackmail him into denying the truth about their relationship.

However, Will made it clear he was no longer willing to stay silent. He told the court that Megan had groomed him and should face consequences for what she had done. He insisted her lies would no longer control the situation, and that she needed to be held accountable.

After the hearing, the Driscoll family praised Will for his courage as they headed home together. Susie was relieved to see her older brother, and comforted when he reassured her that he was now okay.

Megan still approached Will (Credit: ITV)

Megan made a chilling fresh threat

With Susie sent out of the room, Eva, Ben and Maggie discussed the situation, acknowledging that the decision now lay with the jury and that they were now in a waiting period.

Later, Megan ignored instructions to stay away from Will and confronted him directly. She put her hands on him and told him he meant nothing to her, claiming she had only ever felt sorry for him and that things between them were over.

She went on to insist that she would not be going to prison and told Will he had not won. As the jury continues to consider its verdict, fans will have to tune in to see whether Megan will be found guilty or not guilty, and what the outcome will ultimately mean for Will.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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