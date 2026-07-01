Coronation Street delivered another dramatic instalment on its ITVX episode today (Wednesday, July 1), as Megan Walsh pulled out a shocking new lie in court in a desperate attempt to stay out of prison.

With Ben Driscoll starting to crumble under pressure while giving evidence, Megan wasted no time turning the tables on him, painting him as an unreliable and damaging parent in front of the courtroom.

And in true soap fashion, she didn’t stop there, later dropping a heartbreaking claim designed to swing the case firmly in her favour.

Megan lied in court (Credit: ITV)

Megan Walsh’s huge suicide claim rocks Coronation Street courtroom

In tonight’s episode, Ben Driscoll went into court already facing an uphill battle as he tried to support claims that Megan had groomed Will.

However, things quickly began to unravel when Will himself had already told the court he had made the relationship up, leaving Ben struggling to convince anyone of Megan’s wrongdoing.

Ben attempted to explain Will’s change in behaviour since meeting Megan, but his argument was challenged under cross-examination by Adam, who suggested Will’s issues were more to do with struggling to adjust after moving away from Hull.

Sensing weakness, Megan took the stand and seized on Ben’s faltering performance, suggesting instead that it was his parenting and pressure that had caused Will’s behaviour.

She claimed that, as a former rugby player, Ben had placed intense expectations on Will, leaving him overwhelmed and struggling to cope. According to Megan, Will would often break down in training sessions with her and even confided that he had been thinking about suicide.

Ben immediately erupted in court, shouting that Megan was lying, before the Driscoll family left the room.

Will went to Tim for support (Credit: ITV)

Will left shaken after Megan’s latest move

Away from the courtroom drama, Will sat in the pub sitting with Susie for support. She told him she just wanted to be around him as tensions remained high, admitting she missed when the family dynamic felt calmer and more united.

Already left with plenty to think about, Will’s family then returned home from court. Ben wasted no time telling him about Megan’s shocking claims and asked directly whether any of it was true.

Will was left stunned, insisting he couldn’t believe Megan would make something like that up, and firmly reassured them that thoughts of suicide had never crossed his mind.

Still trying to make sense of everything, Will later turned to Tim Metcalfe for advice. He admitted to Tim that he had damaged the trial himself by lying about nothing happening between him and Megan.

As confusion and guilt continue to build, is Will finally beginning to see the bigger picture when it comes to Megan’s intentions, and what this could mean for her future?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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