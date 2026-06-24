All we know about Megan’s Coronation Street trial next week as mum arrives and courtroom showdown with Will looms

Here’s what to expect as Megan Walsh’s trial gets underway in Coronation Street next week, with the teenager facing the very real prospect of a prison sentence. As emotions run high for everyone involved, Megan’s mum arrives on the scene, Will is forced to come face-to-face with his groomer, and the truth threatens to come spilling out in court.

But with a jury decision looming, will Megan be held accountable for her actions, or could she escape punishment?

Megan’s mum confronts Will (Credit: ITV)

1. Megan’s mum makes a dramatic U-turn

Janine arrives next week and initially appears to be firmly on the Driscolls’ side. However, Maggie, Ben and Eva are stunned when she later turns up at the pub hoping to make amends and offer her support, only to be swiftly shown the door.

Things take another turn when Janine tells Megan that Will still hasn’t been found. Clearly distressed, Megan breaks down and insists that Will took advantage of her, admitting she could now be facing serious consequences.

Rattled by what she’s heard, Janine heads off in search of Will and prepares to confront him herself. But has Megan told her mum the full story, or is there more to it than she’s letting on?

2. Ben comes under fire in court

Determined to do everything he can for his son, Ben takes the stand and gives evidence.

But it soon becomes clear he’s under enormous pressure as Adam subjects him to tough questioning. At the same time, Megan paints herself as the victim and even challenges Ben’s parenting in front of the court.

Nick lies to Sam (Credit: ITV)

3. Sam is kept in the dark

Still receiving treatment in the mental health unit, Sam is terrified Megan could be found not guilty and seek revenge against him.

Nick and Toyah are relieved when they’re told Sam is recovering well and could soon be discharged from hospital. However, matters become more complicated when Sam reveals he wants to attend the trial as part of his recovery.

Worried about the impact it could have on him, Nick decides to shield Sam from what’s really happening and tells him the court proceedings have gone smoothly.

The problem is, the truth isn’t hidden for long.

4. Will comes face-to-face with Megan

The court case takes an emotional turn when a pre-recorded statement from Will is played, leaving his loved ones deeply affected.

Later, Will is called to give evidence in person. But the moment he sees Megan in court, his confidence begins to slip.

As pressure mounts, Will tells his family he wants the opportunity to finally tell the whole truth and put things right. However, when he’s back in the witness box and confronted by Megan once more, will he be able to follow through?

Megan awaits the verdict (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Megan trial spoilers 5. The jury prepares to decide

With the evidence heard, the Driscolls return home and explain to Ollie that the case is now with the jury.

As everyone waits for a verdict, Will struggles to keep his nerves under control.

But will Megan be found guilty and face the consequences of her actions? Or could she walk free when the jury delivers its decision?

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