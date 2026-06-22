Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Megan has her day in court

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Megan Walsh takes to the stand in court.

Elsewhere, Sarah follows up on her attack.

It’s all going on in Coronation Street next week.

1. Megan lands her mum in hot water in Coronation Street spoilers

Maggie, Ben and Eva are left stunned when Megan’s mum Janine turns up at the pub. She apologises for everything and offers her support. However, her gesture isn’t welcomed and she’s quickly shown the door.

Later, Janine tells Megan that she’s been unable to track down Will, but Megan becomes emotional and claims he took advantage of her. She insists she could be the one facing serious consequences.

Determined to protect her daughter, Janine heads off to confront Will. But is Megan telling her the whole truth, or is Janine being manipulated?

2. Megan’s trial heats up as Will faces his moment of truth

Nerves are running high at the Rovers as the family gather around Will ahead of a crucial day in court. Meanwhile, Sam remains in the mental health unit and fears Megan could be found not guilty and seek revenge against him.

Inside the courtroom, tensions soar when Will’s pre-recorded statement is played to those present. The emotional impact is clear, but things become even more difficult when he later takes questions in person and comes face to face with Megan.

Ben also finds himself under pressure as Adam puts him through a gruelling cross-examination. Megan continues to portray herself as the victim and even turns her attention to Ben’s parenting.

As the trial continues, Will tells his family that he wants the opportunity to tell the complete truth. However, when the moment arrives and he steps into the witness box opposite Megan, it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to follow through.

Back at home, the Driscoll family return and explain to Ollie that Megan’s future is now in the hands of the jury.

3. Sarah wants answers in Coronation Street spoilers

Sarah corners Jodie outside and pushes for answers about the night she was attacked. Certain of the timeline, she insists the incident happened at 9.10pm while David the dog was barking.

When Lisa joins them, Jodie invites them inside. However, she soon begins challenging Sarah’s version of events and suggests she may have actually been with Gary at the time.

Sarah’s mention of the trinket box appears to strike a nerve with Jodie. But, before the conversation can continue, David rushes in with worrying news that the gate has been left open and David the dog has disappeared.

Later, Sarah is unsettled by Jodie’s unusually friendly behaviour at the café, while David begins to sense something isn’t right. Sharing his concerns with Kit in the Rovers, he’s relieved when Kit agrees to keep an eye on things.

4. Asha gets distracted

Asha, Nina and Amy arrive at the bistro to discover Summer is already feeling the effects of a few drinks and chatting with a group of lads she only met the previous day. When she announces plans to head into town with them, alarm bells start ringing.

The trio later pull Summer aside and express concern about her recent behaviour and drinking. However, their intervention is briefly interrupted when Asha notices Sienna arriving alone.

After learning that Sienna has been stood up by her date, the girls waste no time encouraging Asha to seize the opportunity and make her move.

5. Idris’s romance comes crashing down

Leanne and Idris are enjoying a romantic hotel getaway complete with breakfast in bed, and she’s thrilled when he surprises her by extending the trip for another night.

However, trouble soon begins brewing. After learning Leanne missed her planned visit, Toyah attempts to get hold of her. But, Idris quietly silences the phone before Leanne notices.

The situation reaches boiling point when an angry Toyah arrives at the hotel and starts banging on their door.

Earlier in the day, Idris had treated Leanne to lunch and a pampering session at Chariot Square, leaving her delighted. But it isn’t long before their perfect escape begins to fall apart.

6. Toyah and Nick face trouble over Sam’s future

Nick and Toyah are pleased to learn that Sam will soon be discharged from hospital, but fresh concerns emerge when he reveals that he wants to attend Megan’s trial as part of his recovery.

Fearing the effect it could have on him, Nick decides to keep the truth from Sam and reassures him that everything went smoothly in court.

The lie doesn’t stay hidden for long. When Hope visits Sam in the mental health unit, he asks about the trial and her hesitant response immediately raises his suspicions. Once he discovers what really happened, Sam confronts both Nick and Toyah over their deception.

Meanwhile, an emotional Will breaks down at No.4 and admits to Tim that everything has spiralled out of control and he no longer knows how to handle the situation.

With Megan’s future hanging in the balance, family loyalties being tested and secrets threatening to come out, Weatherfield faces another dramatic day that could change everything.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!