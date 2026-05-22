As Beth Nixon ‘films Coronation Street exit scenes,’ here’s when we can expect Megan to get her comeuppance

It looks as though Megan Walsh could finally be heading for her comeuppance sooner rather than later, as Beth Nixon wraps up filming her final Coronation Street scenes.

Fans have been watching and waiting for the child grooming storyline involving Megan and teen Will Driscoll to reach its conclusion, and it seems that moment may now be just around the corner.

The soap villain’s final scenes are expected to air this summer.

Beth’s reportedly ‘filming her final scenes’ (Credit: ITV)

Beth Nixon ‘films final scenes’ as Megan Walsh in Coronation Street

According to The Sun, Beth Nixon is preparing to film her last scenes on the cobbles as Megan Walsh, as the dramatic grooming storyline moves towards its end.

The actress is reportedly due to begin filming her exit scenes shortly, with Megan’s departure set to air later this summer.

A source told the publication: “It’s not easy coming in as such a twisted character but she has done a brilliant job and really impressed bosses.

“Sadly, there’s no way back for her character otherwise, she would have had a long future in Weatherfield.

“Beth is gearing up to film her final scenes which will play out on screen later this year.”

This comes after Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks hinted that Megan ‘won’t get away’ with what she’s done.

Megan’s final scenes will air this summer (Credit: ITV)

Megan Walsh’s comeuppance in Coronation Street

On screen, Megan Walsh is currently out on bail after being charged over her grooming of Will. The teenager went to the police following a revealing conversation with Tim Metcalfe.

Since her release ahead of trial, Will has been left increasingly unsettled. He’s been worrying that Megan could attempt to make contact with him again.

As the case builds towards court, Sam Blakeman is also caught up in the fallout. He may be called as a witness and must decide whether he is willing to attend.

Megan is clearly not going to escape without consequences, but viewers will have to wait and see exactly how her story ends.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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