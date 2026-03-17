Coronation Street follow-up: As Eva confronts Megan over grooming secret, spoilers see Megan gain the upperhand

Coronation Street viewers were left stunned in Tuesday night’s episode (March 17) as Sam Blakeman finally revealed the truth about Megan Walsh – and it sparked an explosive chain reaction.

After struggling to cope with the weight of what he knew, Sam opened up to his family, setting off dramatic scenes that saw Leanne, Eva and Toyah confront Megan face-to-face. But as fans will see, the fallout is only just beginning.

Megan was exposed (Credit: ITV)

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Megan’s grooming secret exposed in Coronation Street

Emotions were running high at the hospital as Nick, Leanne and Toyah rallied around Sam, all sensing there was something far more serious troubling him than he was letting on. Despite his attempts to downplay it, it was clear this wasn’t just about school.

Determined to get answers, Leanne later spoke to Sam alone and gently encouraged him to tell the truth. After some hesitation, he finally admitted that everything centred around Megan and Will.

Summoning his courage, Sam revealed that Megan and Will had been secretly involved. He also confessed he’d tried to gather proof by hiding a camera in the flat. But the situation took a more sinister turn when he explained Megan had threatened him, warning she would accuse him of being a ‘peeping Tom’ if he exposed her.

Eva was initially doubtful, struggling to accept what Sam was saying and believing there had been some misunderstanding. But Leanne stood her ground, making it clear she trusted Sam completely and knew he wouldn’t make something like this up.

Later, the tension spilled over at the pub as Leanne, Toyah and Eva confronted Megan directly. Thinking on her feet, Megan quickly crafted her own version of events, claiming Will had developed a crush on her and tried to kiss her, and that her harsh words to Sam had simply been an attempt to protect herself.

Although Eva appeared to accept Megan’s explanation and allowed her to leave, it soon became clear she wasn’t convinced. As Megan hurried off to update Will, believing she’d managed to talk her way out of trouble, Eva was left simmering and more determined than ever to make her pay.

Megan’s not a popular face on the cobbles right now (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers reveal Megan’s upper hand in Driscoll takedown attempt

Looking ahead to next week, Coronation Street spoilers reveal the Driscolls will stop at nothing to bring Megan down. However, things don’t go to plan, with Megan appearing to stay firmly in control.

As the drama intensifies, Megan grows increasingly confident, convinced she’s untouchable. When Ben gathers the family to address her refusal to take a DNA test, tensions quickly boil over. Will leaps to her defence, while Maggie loses patience, and the situation descends into a heated argument.

In a bid to reach him, Ben later encourages Will to attend counselling, but it fails to deliver the breakthrough he was hoping for. Instead, Kit delivers a crushing update – forensic checks on both Will and Megan’s phones reveal nothing suspicious. With no solid evidence against her, Megan’s confidence only grows stronger.

Meanwhile, Daniel urges Sam to go to the police, but Hope’s influence leaves him unsure of what to do next. Ben opens up about his regrets, yet Megan continues to stay one step ahead – and she’s well aware of it.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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