Tess Daly and Vernon Kay ‘living separate lives’ ahead of split as his ‘big kid’ behaviour blamed for breakup

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay shocked the showbiz world by announcing their marriage split on Friday evening (May 8).

Now, more details have emerged about their split, and how Vernon’s “big kid” behaviour has been blamed for the break-up…

Tess and Vernon tied the knot in 2003 (Credit: Splash News)

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce marriage split

On Friday, in a joint statement, Vernon, 52, and Tess, 57, announced that their 22-year marriage was at an end.

“After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably,” they said.

“This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us. We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority,” they then continued.

“There are no other parties involved in this decision.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Tess and Vernon ‘living separate lives’ before split

Now, more details about why the couple split have materialised.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a pal of the couple alleged that one of the key factors behind their split is that they’re “different people” from when they got married.

“They are totally different people now. They used to have so much in common, but things have changed. They have changed. They have aged differently. Tess needs to find a rich, older man with a yacht, while Vernon is still a big kid. He loves going out and having a good time, he loves to have a drink and a laugh. He loves the ’90s disco nights that he puts on. He loves football, American football, and Oasis,” they claimed.

“Tess isn’t interested in any of that. She is a woman in her late 50s and a bit stiff. Vernon is only five years younger but the age gap has appeared to widen recently. They’ve realised that they want different things and to lead different lives from each other,” the source then alleged.

Over the past year, Vernon has socialised several times without wife Tess. Last year, he attended Oasis’ reunion tour five times, each time without Tess, and went to the BRITS without her too. The Strictly star also doesn’t hold her husband’s interest of playing golf or watching American Football, which he jets over to the US to watch.

There’s a 5 year age gap between Tess and Vernon (Credit: Splash News)

‘Reason’ behind Tess and Vernon’s marriage split

Vernon has also been focusing on his BBC Radio 2 Dance Sounds of the 90s tour, which he takes across the UK. According to the source, it “isn’t Tess’ cup of tea”.

“Basically, without meaning to, they’ve been living separate lives. They don’t really do much together any more; they have different interests and hobbies. They had grown apart. They acknowledged that and decided that life would be better if they were to split. They are both in their 50s, they have so much time left, and they have decided they would be happier not being together, so that’s what they’ve done. It is all very, very amicable. They have lived through so much together, they have had so many happy times,” they then added.

The source added that the couple’s daughters, Phoebe and Amber, are said to be “fine” with their parents’ decision.

Tess and Vernon were working on their marriage before she quit Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay were working on their marriage before she quit Strictly

Another source, speaking to The Sun, has also claimed that Tess and Vernon were working on their marriage before Tess even quit Strictly.

Tess announced she would be stepping down from hosting Strictly alongside Claudia Winkleman in October last year.

On the split, a source alleged: “This wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction. Tess and Vernon have been working on their marriage behind the scenes for a while now. But they’ve realised it’s just not meant to be.

“They’ll always have a lot of love for each other, but would rather end things as friends than grow to resent each other. Tess and Vernon don’t ever want the girls to see them at each other’s throats.”

The source added that Tess quitting Strictly gave her a “newfound confidence” and she decided she “wants more before its too late”.

“Vernon’s still her biggest cheerleader and, despite the issues they’ve faced privately, he’s supported her through the biggest career transition of her life so far. It’s almost like a reinvention for her: two incredibly daunting decisions in less than a year. But, while it’s scary, Tess is ready for her next chapter,” they added.

ED! has contacted Tess and Vernon’s representatives for comment.

Read more: All the secret signs Tess Daly and Vernon Kay had split before their shock announcement

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