Danielle might ‘know more than she’s letting on’ about Coronation Street Theo murder after ‘truly emotional’ reflection of her controlling relationship

In tonight’s Coronation Street (Friday, May 8), Danielle Silverton found an unexpected bond with Todd Grimshaw in the aftermath of Theo’s death.

She shifted away from being the ‘bitter ex wife’ and instead stepped into the role of ‘understanding ally.’

However, viewers aren’t buying the sudden change, with many convinced there’s far more to Danielle’s overly friendly behaviour than she’s letting on.

Danielle visited Todd (Credit: ITV)

Danielle and Todd bond in Coronation Street

In Friday’s episode, Danielle finally dropped her guard during a truly emotional conversation with Todd. She gave her most candid account yet of life with Theo.

After initially meeting him in the Rovers, the pair later returned to George’s house where Danielle reflected on their complicated history.

She admitted there were genuinely happy moments in the early years of their marriage and described Theo as a devoted father when their relationship first began. But she also revealed that, over time, he became increasingly controlling, quietly shaping their family life behind closed doors.

While Danielle did not allege any physical abuse, she made it clear she had lived in a constant state of fear around him and often felt unable to challenge his behaviour.

She went on to apologise to Todd for everything Theo had put him through and promised she would be there if he ever needed support. Danielle suggested they were both dealing with different sides of the same man.

Still, her sudden shift in attitude has raised eyebrows, with viewers questioning whether she genuinely wants understanding with Todd or whether there is another motive behind her opening up now.

Did Danielle kill Theo? (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict Danielle played a part in Theo’s murder

Danielle may be trying to get closer to Todd for a reason, and Coronation Street fans are convinced it could be because she was involved in Theo’s death.

Some viewers believe she may have killed her ex-husband herself, taking to social media to share their theories.

One Coronation Street fan on X wondered: “Was it Danielle?,” while another commented: “I think Danielle killed Theo because she was abused, or it’s just a way for the writers to write her out for good.”

A third person predicted: “Worked out the killer. Just like when crime dramas cast a well-known actor, they either die or are the murderer. In this case, it’ll be Danielle who killed Theo.”

The killer or the cover-up

However, others think Theo’s son Miles could be responsible, with Danielle then helping to cover things up.

One fan wrote: “I was convinced it was Summer that pushed him at first but now I’m thinking Danielle or Miles did it & she’s covering for him. It’s way too suspicious that we haven’t seen them for ages and now Theo’s dead they’re suddenly back on screen. Something’s not adding up.”

Another agreed: “Danielle is covering for Miles, I’m calling it now no WAY Miles randomly made an appearance right before Theo was killed.”

A final person finished: “My thinking exactly, it’s no coincidence the show brought Miles back last week for no reason. Could Danielle be covering for him? She looked shifty at the end of tonight’s episode.”

As suspicions continue to swirl, fans are clearly not convinced Danielle’s emotional honesty is the full story. She might know more than she’s letting on.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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