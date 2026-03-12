Leanne is suspicious of Megan and Coronation Street spoilers show she will demand answers from Sam next week

Coronation Street appears to be setting the stage for Megan’s downfall, as Leanne Battersby begins to grow suspicious of her behaviour in tonight’s episode. And with spoilers revealing Sam ends up in hospital next week, the drama surrounding the storyline is escalating quickly.

For months, viewers have watched disturbing scenes unfold as Megan groomed teenager Will Driscoll. The fitness coach has been secretly involved in an inappropriate relationship with her underage student – and is even pregnant with his baby.

Meanwhile, Sam’s family have grown increasingly worried about him after noticing a change in his behaviour. And although they don’t yet know the truth, it eventually leads to Sam being rushed to hospital.

Leanne is suspicious of Megan in Coronation Street

In tonight’s episode (March 12), Sam’s family gather at the bistro to discuss their concerns about the youngster’s recent behaviour. None of them are aware of the secret he’s been carrying.

During the conversation, Megan arrives with Daniel Osbourne and overhears the discussion. Both of them try to offer possible explanations for Sam’s sleeping issues, but Megan appears eager to end the conversation as quickly as possible.

Clearly unsettled by the situation, Megan later cancels her planned date with Daniel, claiming she’s “too busy”. However, Leanne overhears the exchange – and immediately begins to question what Megan might really be up to.

Later, back at the flat, Megan heads out and Leanne wastes no time sharing her suspicions with Toyah Battersby and Eva Price.

The three women begin speculating about whether Megan could be having an affair. Leanne insists her instincts are telling her something isn’t right.

As they throw around theories about who Megan might be secretly seeing, none of them suspect the truth – which is far darker than any of them realise.

Sam spills all next week

In recent weeks, Megan has also been making Sam feel as though he has been falling behind with his schoolwork. Struggling with the pressure of knowing her secret, Sam has been secretly taking unprescribed ADHD medication to cope.

Next week, those concerns about Sam reach a frightening point when he collapses and is rushed to hospital.

The incident happens just as Eva goes to check on him – but when Sam spots Megan nearby, he suddenly panics and runs off.

Later at the hospital, Leanne gently suggests that exams may not be the only thing troubling him and encourages him to open up about what’s been going on.

Just as Sam appears ready to tell her the truth, Eva arrives in the doorway.

However, a brand-new Coronation Street trailer hints that Megan’s secret will soon be exposed. Eva and Ben are seen furious after discovering their son “has been abused by a sexual predator”. And they vow to make sure Megan is brought to justice.

Despite that, viewers know Megan’s storyline isn’t over just yet. She is still set to appear in April, after being revealed as one of five potential murder victims on the cobbles.

