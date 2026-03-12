Concerns for popular character as sinister Theo’s next victim ‘revealed’ in Corrie’s ITVX release

Warning, this article contains Coronation Street spoilers involving George Shuttleworth, as Theo begins turning his attention towards him.

Over the past few months, Corrie viewers have watched increasingly dark scenes unfold as Theo’s abuse towards Todd intensified. The storyline has taken several dramatic turns – and this week delivered another major shock when the couple finally split.

But while Todd may think he’s free of Theo, tonight’s episode shows the situation is far from over. When Theo hears something about Todd he doesn’t like, his anger quickly shifts – putting George directly in the firing line.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Todd and Theo broke up (Credit: ITV)

Theo and Todd broke up this week in Coronation Street

Earlier this week, tensions between the pair reached boiling point during Theo’s birthday celebration. After a heated altercation, Theo ultimately decided the relationship should end – spending the night sleeping in his van.

The following day, Todd had no idea where Theo had disappeared to and phoned George to call in sick from work.

Later, Gary went to the flat to collect Theo’s belongings. While there, he filled Todd in on everything that had happened.

Todd later apologised to Theo for his behaviour, with Theo offering an apology of his own – though it didn’t seem particularly sincere. The pair eventually admitted the relationship wasn’t working, with Theo blaming Todd for making him unhappy.

Although it initially looked like Todd might finally be free from Theo, tonight’s episode (March 12) proves the situation is far from resolved.

Instead, Theo continues manipulating the people around Todd – and George soon finds himself caught in the middle.

George defended Todd (Credit: ITV)

George is now in Theo’s way

During tonight’s episode, Theo overhears George and Summer Spellman discussing the fact that James Bailey spent the night at Todd’s flat – although he had slept on the sofa.

Trying to play it cool, Theo insists it doesn’t bother him. But George points out that even if something had happened between Todd and James, it wouldn’t matter – because Todd is now single.

Theo attempts to brush off the comment but soon leaves the shop.

Later, at Speed Daal, Theo becomes interested when Gary mentions the woman Adam Barlow is speaking to – Annie, the person accusing George of fraud.

After Gary leaves, Theo approaches Annie and strikes up a conversation. Rather than defending George, Theo instead fuels the accusations.

“George Shuttleworth? It’s been on the cards for a long time, that scandal,” he tells her. He then goes on to falsely claim that George once “tried to rob” him of his inheritance after his mother-in-law died.

Viewers who watched the early release took to X to share their concerns for George as the storyline unfolded.

One fan wrote: “Oh no. Now Theo’s going to go after George.”

Another added: “Seriously. Every episode Theo gets worse and worse. Corrie better make sure they give Todd a lot of therapy and happiness after this.”

A third viewer commented: “Not Theo having that chat with Annie. I really hope that doesn’t make things worse on George.”

With Theo now turning his attention towards George, it looks like there could be even more drama ahead on the cobbles.

Read more: Coronation Street’s ITVX early release finally confirms Maggie Driscoll’s huge secret

Are you shocked that Theo is now targeting George in Coronation Street? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.