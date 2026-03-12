Maggie’s shock secret is finally revealed in Coronation Street’s ITVX release confirming huge fan theory

Warning, this article contains major Maggie Driscoll spoilers from tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. The episode hasn’t yet aired on TV but is available to watch now on ITVX and YouTube.

For weeks, Coronation Street viewers have suspected Maggie was hiding something big – and tonight’s dramatic episode finally delivered the answer.

In the final moments of Thursday’s instalment (March 12), the truth about Maggie’s past came to light in a twist that appears to confirm a long-running fan theory.

Maggie’s secret was revealed (Credit: ITV)

Maggie’s secret was revealed in Coronation Street

Ever since it was revealed that Jim McDonald had died, Maggie’s behaviour has become increasingly suspicious. And everything finally came to a head on the day of Jim’s funeral.

Ben was determined to support Steve McDonald at the service, but Maggie repeatedly tried to persuade him not to go.

After the funeral, mourners gathered at the pub to remember Jim. While Maggie seemed keen to hear how the ceremony had gone, she quickly disappeared when some of Jim’s old army friends arrived.

Throughout the day she did her best to stay out of sight, clearly trying to avoid Jim’s friends Declan and Davey.

But before the episode ended, Declan tracked Maggie down in the pub’s back garden – and revealed he knew exactly who she was.

He told her he recognised her as the woman Jim had an affair with years ago.

“He was a married man. You knew that. With two young boys. You were awful lucky that nobody caught on,” Declan reminded her.

Although Maggie attempted to bluff her way out of the situation, it was obvious the truth had caught up with her. However, Declan ultimately told her he had no intention of exposing her secret.

Fans have suspected Ben and Steve were related for a while (Credit: ITV)

Ben and Steve set for a huge discovery

One major reason Maggie may have wanted to keep the affair hidden is the possible fallout it could cause. Because it means Steve and Ben might actually be half-brothers.

The theory has been circulating among fans for some time, particularly after viewers noticed how quickly a bond formed between the pair on screen.

When the idea first surfaced on Reddit, some fans began revisiting earlier scenes that seemed to hint Maggie had something to hide.

Last year, for example, Maggie became noticeably unsettled after spotting something in the Barlows’ cupboard.

Reports had previously suggested the fan theory could turn out to be true.

According to The Sun: “It’s going to be a huge shock for Steve when he finds out his dad’s dead. But that’s not the biggest shock to come.

“It’s no surprise that Jim had an affair, but for Steve to discover he’s got another brother out there is a huge shock. When he finds out it’s Ben, it’s an even bigger shock – especially with how close they’ve been getting.”

Now that viewers have seen the truth about Maggie’s past, it looks like it may only be a matter of time before the secret is fully revealed on the cobbles. And when it does, the fallout could be explosive.

