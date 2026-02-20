Coronation Street fans think they’ve uncovered Steve McDonald’s hidden brother who already lives on the cobbles

Ben Driscoll and Steve McDonald have been quietly building a bond on Coronation Street – and it’s been getting right under Tim’s skin.

Last night’s episode (Thursday, February 19) saw Tim make his feelings crystal clear to Ben: Steve is his best mate, and that’s not up for debate. But with the pair growing closer by the week, viewers are now wondering whether this new friendship could turn into something far bigger. And, far more dramatic.

In fact, one fan theory doing the rounds suggests Steve and Ben’s connection could run deeper than anyone realises.

Ben and Steve have become friends (Credit: ITV)

Ben and Steve’s growing friendship in Coronation Street

Ben Driscoll may be new to the cobbles, but he’s already settled in nicely – and wasted no time striking up friendships with the locals.

This week, he found himself clicking with cabbie Steve McDonald, with the pair bonding over everything from a long-standing grammatical slip-up to a lively debate about whether rugby trumps football.

Things took a frosty turn when Tim arrived at the Rovers to find them laughing, chatting and playing darts together. His jealousy was written all over his face.

Tim quickly jumped in to defend football as the superior sport and looked less than impressed when Steve seemed far more interested in Ben’s rugby talk.

Once Steve had headed off, Tim finally laid down the law. Steve was his best friend – not Ben’s – and that was how he wanted it to stay.

Steve gets some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Ben Driscoll is Steve McDonald’s secret brother

However, upcoming scenes could blow that boundary wide open. Next week’s spoilers reveal Steve receives a phone call while in the Rovers with Ben, delivering worrying news about his dad Jim McDonald. Steve is told Jim isn’t well and may not pull through, with the character set to be killed off off-screen.

Now, some fans believe Jim’s death could unlock a huge family secret.

Taking to Reddit, one viewer suggested: “They’re going to be brothers, aren’t they? Jim’s going to be both their dad.”

Another fan pointed to a moment involving Maggie last year, when she spotted something in the Barlows’ cupboard and appeared visibly unsettled.

“Oh maybe, but why did Maggie freak out at the Barlows’? Would they have a pic of him in the cupboard? They might, he’s Amy’s grandad.

“With Jim dying next week, it would be a bit pointless, but a way for it to come out (I’m not exactly sure how though).”

So could the Driscolls and the McDonalds be connected after all? And is Steve about to discover Ben isn’t just a mate – but family?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!