Coronation Street star Simon Gregson teases Steve McDonald future on soap after 35 year stint

Coronation Street and Steve McDonald star Simon Gregson has teased a lengthy future on the cobbles after 35 years.

He’s been a key part of Weatherfield for decades, and it looks like he doesn’t plan on going anywhere if he can help it.

Simon’s planning on being Steve for a long time yet so long as Corrie bosses allow him to.

Simon Gregson teases Coronation Street future hopes

Simon Gregson has played Steve McDonald on Coronation Street since 1989. And, after over three decades on the cobbles, he’s shared his desire to stay on the soap for the rest of his life.

He has no plans to leave to embrace new opportunities, growing comfortable in his role as the legendary McDonald character.

Speaking recently on the People Are Deep podcast, Simon revealed: “I wouldn’t say no to being in Coronation Street, playing Steve, for the rest of my life.

“For me it was never about ambition. It was never about treading the boards and trying new things.”

He then added: “For me it was always a job, you know, a regular wage. I love what I do. I love the people that I work with. So as long as they’ll have me, and pay me, I’ll stay.”

Steve’s new relationship with Cassie Plummer

Currently on the cobbles, Simon Gregson’s Steve is enjoying a new romance with Cassie Plummer.

After going ahead with his divorce from Tracy, Steve’s now moved on with Cassie. Tracy’s not her biggest fan though, especially since she rumbled Cassie spiking Ken’s drinks last year.

Steve can see himself falling for Cassie though, recently having a meal with her, Sally and Tim in a bid to get his new partner to bond with his mates.

While Sally Metcalfe initially frowned upon Cassie, it wasn’t long before she was won over. But, will Steve’s relationship with Cassie last?

