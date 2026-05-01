Coronation Street won’t air early on ITVX today, here’s when you can watch the murder reveal episode

Coronation Street viewers have been counting down to this moment all week – but there’s an ITVX twist that’s left plenty talking. Today (Friday, May 1) marks the long-awaited reveal of which villain has been killed off, yet fans hoping for their usual early peek on ITVX are in for a surprise.

Unlike the usual routine, where episodes drop online from 7am on ITVX and YouTube, today’s instalment won’t be available ahead of its broadcast. Instead, everyone will have to tune in the old-fashioned way, with the big reveal airing live on ITV between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Someone dies tonight (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street murder reveal won’t drop early on ITVX

Tonight’s episode brings ‘murder week’ to a dramatic close, wrapping up a run of flashback scenes and finally confirming who didn’t make it out alive.

In a chilling moment, Betsy comes across a body near some scaffolding, making it clear a murder has taken place on the cobbles.

Five characters have been in the frame as potential victims – Carl, Theo, Megan, Maggie and Jodie – and fans have been desperate to learn which one meets their end.

But despite all the anticipation, viewers won’t get their answer early online today. The usual early release has been scrapped, meaning the reveal is being kept firmly under wraps until it airs on TV later this evening.

The episode will air on ITV between 8.30pm-9pm.

There are five possible victims (Credit: ITV)

Fans split over Corrie’s early release decision

The change hasn’t gone unnoticed. Plenty of fans logged on this morning ready to watch. But, the episode wasn’t there.

Taking to social media, some viewers shared their frustration at the decision.

One fan commented: “Poor decision – I’m going out tonight and won’t be able to watch at 8.30!”

Another wrote: “That’s not good, it’s no early release.”

A third added: “So we don’t see the murder until Friday, and they don’t show the episode early on ITVX on Friday… and I’m out on Friday!”

However, not everyone was unhappy with the move, with others welcoming the chance to watch together without spoilers.

One viewer said: “Good decision, nothing better than watching Corrie live with other fans at the same time, no risk of spoilers. Looking forward to tonight’s episode.”

Another agreed: “This is a good thing. I’m glad they’re not showing it early. Too many spoilers from people.”

And a final fan summed it up simply: “The way it should always be.”

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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