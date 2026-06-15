Sara Cox has announced the launch date of her new BBC Radio 2 show, having taken over from Scott Mills earlier this year.

The 51-year-old shared the exciting news today (Monday, June 15), admitting she’s “excited” to get started.

Sara shared news of her new show (Credit: BBC)

Sara Cox announces Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 this morning, Sara shared the news with listeners and her co-stars.

Speaking to Vernon Kay, she said: “OK, my big news is…god, I’ve gone all hot and excited. My big news is that…there’s been quite a lot of mystery about when the brand new Sara Cox Breakfast Show begins on BBC Radio 2.

“I’ve been quite mysterious and going, ‘it’s in the summer’ and waggling my eyebrows mysteriously. But I can now announce, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and everyone in between, please do join me for my very first Breakfast Show on Radio 2 on 6th of July.

“Three weeks today! Very very excited. It is 6.30am. The date is the 6th of July,” she said.

Vernon then asked her how many alarm clocks she’s going to set, to which she replied: “42. And it’s the first-ever Sara Cox Breakfast Show. I can’t wait – it’s so exciting.”

Sara’s new show will launch in July (Credit: BBC)

Sara Cox’s big news

Jeremy Vine added: “We can’t wait. We’re so proud of you.”

“Amazing!” Vernon gushed. “And, you know, I mentioned the Toy Story news as well. I mean, I don’t know where we go from here because I think we’ve started almost too big. My very first guest on the Sara Cox Breakfast Show will be…Mr. Tom Hanks,” Sara added.

“Awh legend. The nicest man in show business,” Vernon said. “Woody at Breakfast. Yes, cannot wait,” Sara said.

In a statement announcing the news, Sara said: “Roll on the 6th July! For generations to come people will (probably) say “where were YOU when the Sara Cox Breakfast Show was launched on Radio 2 featuring the legendary Tom Hanks?” (and hopefully they’ll reply “listening and laughing along with a nice brew)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2)

Sara’s breakfast show

Announcing the news, the BBC said Sara’s show “will feature a fresh new format, packed with all the fun and games you expect with Sara, with the listeners at the heart of the show.

“She will be bringing all your favourite bits from the afternoon, alongside plenty of brand-new breakfast treats to start your day. Plus, she’ll welcome some of the world’s biggest stars into her studio for exclusive chats and memorable moments.”

Read more: Gethin Jones shares beaming selfie with Morning Live co-host Sara Cox: ‘I love her’

Catch The Sara Cox Breakfast Show from 6.30am on July 6 on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

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