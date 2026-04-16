Sara Cox is reportedly the favourite to replace Scott Mills on his BBC Radio 2 breakfast show following his sudden axe.

Last month (March 30), the BBC announced Scott had been fired from Radio 2. His final show took place a week prior. Currently, Gary Davies is temporarily stepping in.

Another update then claimed that he was investigated by police over allegations of sexual offences against a teenage boy in 2016. BBC News has since reported that police have confirmed that the teen in question was a boy aged under 16.

Meanwhile, days later, it was announced that a freelance journalist had contacted the BBC last May to claim she had received information about separate allegations of “inappropriate communications” involving Scott.

As a result, a BBC spokesperson issued a statement and apologised. They stated they “should have been followed up and we should have asked further questions”.

Scott was axed from the BBC last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Scott Mills to be ‘replaced’ by Sara Cox following BBC axe

Who will replace Scott has yet to be announced. However, according to The Sun, BBC bosses are eyeing up Sara Cox to join this summer.

“Sara is the heir apparent for the Breakfast Show job. Since Scott left, she has been the name which has been discussed as the best candidate and everyone at Radio 2 is saying she will be offered it,” a source told the newspaper.

“Sara has made a huge success of her drivetime slot and is hugely popular at the station, plus she’s hosted the Breakfast Show as a stand-in before.

“The BBC won’t be rushing this through as they want the dust to settle. But Sara is the one in line and, as far as her colleagues are concerned, she is the best person for the job.”

Since the 90s, Sara has remained a prominent presenter for the BBC on both television and radio.

ED! has contacted Sara’s reps for comment.

Sara is reportedly a favourite to replace Scott this summer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Bring him back!’

News of Sara replacing Scott has drawn backlash. While many don’t doubt her credentials, many are not impressed.

“Oh please, what a nerve. No shade to Sara Cox, lovely woman but you don’t toss Scott Mills out with zero evidence, after the police brought no charges, then expect us to clap for a replacement. It’s not a line-up change, it’s a botched job. Fix your mess and bring him back!!” one user wrote on X.

“Ffs save a few quid and use an intern they might be good,” another insisted.

“Urgh. Can’t we just keep Gary Davis? At least I might be able to listen to drive time again,” a third said.

Read more: Scott Mills’s Honorary Doctorate of Arts from Southampton Solent University could be revoked following BBC axe

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