Scott Mills could reportedly lose his Honorary Doctorate of Arts from Southampton Solent University after being sacked by the BBC.

On Monday (March 30), the BBC announced Scott had been fired from Radio 2. His final show took place last Tuesday (March 24).

Another update then claimed that he was investigated by police over allegations of sexual offences against a teenage boy in 2016. BBC News has since reported that police have confirmed that the teen in question was a boy aged under 16.

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Meanwhile, days later, it was announced that a freelance journalist had contacted the BBC last May to claim she had received information about separate allegations of “inappropriate communications” involving Scott.

As a result, a BBC spokesperson issued a statement and apologised. They stated they “should have been followed up and we should have asked further questions”.

Scott was fired from the BBC on Monday (Credit: BBC)

Scott Mills ‘to lose his Honorary Doctorate of Arts’ following BBC axe

In the latest surrounding the DJ and presenter, the Mirror has reported that Scott could lose his Honorary award, which he was awarded in November 2009.

The university’s Honorary Doctorate Scrutiny Panel is reportedly set to meet to decide the matter. Officials are said to be recommending that the prestigious title be revoked.

“The committee will meet later this month. It will be recommended that the honorary doctorate is rescinded,” an inside source told the paper.

At the time, Scott said the honour “felt amazing after not really doing any education before”.

He continued: “I came out of school and just learned from the people I worked with and thankfully the people I worked with were good and took the time to teach me but without that, if I was working at a worse radio station I don’t think I would be doing this now.”

ED! have contacted Scott’s reps for comment.

Scott broke his silence on Wednesday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Scott’s statement

On Wednesday (April 1), following several reports, Scott broke his silence and shared a statement.

“The recent announcement that I am no longer contracted to the BBC has led to the publication of rumour and speculation. In response to this the Metropolitan Police has made a statement, which I confirm relates to me,” he said.

“An allegation was made against me in 2016 of a historic sexual offence which was the subject of a police investigation in which I fully cooperated and responded to in 2018.

“As the police have stated, a file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, which determined that the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges.

“Since the investigation related to an allegation that dates back nearly 30 years and the police investigation was closed 7 years ago, I hope that the public and the media will understand and respect my wish not to make any further public comment on this matter.

“I wish to thank from the bottom of my heart all those who have reached out to me with kindness, my former colleagues, and my beloved listeners, who I greatly miss.”

Scott moved to Radio 2 and replaced Steve Wright in July 2022. Over two years later, he then replaced Zoe Ball as the host of Radio 2’s Breakfast Show.

According to the BBC, Scott earned an astonishing £355,000 – £359,999 in the 12 months leading up to April 2025. He was the corporation’s 11th highest-paid employee there.

Read more: Scott Mills’s ‘awkward’ tweet resurfaces as fans admit ‘your lawyer is going to be working overtime’

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