The emotional ending of Channel 4’s Falling and what happens to Anna and David

Falling ends with Anna and David finally admitting how they feel about each other – but the Channel 4 drama makes them suffer for it first.

The new series, written by Jack Thorne, follows the complicated relationship between Anna (Keeley Hawes), a nun, and David (Paapa Essiedu), a Catholic priest.

While it’s undeniably romantic, Falling is just as much about faith, devotion, and whether love can outweigh a life spent serving God.

So, do they actually end up together? The answer is yes – but not before one final emotional hurdle.

Anna and David finally confront their feelings in the finale (Credit: Robert Viglasky/Channel 4/The Forge)

How does Falling end?

The finale opens with Anna officially leaving the convent and trying to adjust to life outside the church.

Muriel (Rakie Ayola) welcomes her back home and even offers her work as a housekeeper, but Anna quickly realises she’s completely unequipped for ordinary life. She attempts to look for a job, only to discover she lacks even basic office skills.

Meanwhile, her relationship with her parents begins to heal. Her mum and dad visit to help redecorate her room, and years of buried tension finally start to dissolve.

Francis pushes David to confront what he really wants (Credit: Channel 4)

A wedding changes everything

Elsewhere, David attends his sister Susan’s wedding to Simon.

Before the reception, Francis (Adrian Scarborough) asks David to hear his confession. But it quickly becomes obvious this isn’t really about Francis at all.

Instead, he opens up about dedicating his entire life to caring for his mother and serving God, before warning David that he’s starting to lose the “light” inside himself.

“Only you know which love is true,” Francis tells him.

It’s effectively the moment David realises he can’t continue pretending his feelings for Anna don’t exist. He also learns that Anna has already left the convent for good.

Falling ends with Anna and David together at last (Credit: Channel 4)

Falling ending explained: Do Anna and David get together?

Yes. Falling ends with Anna and David finally choosing each other.

After Francis’ speech, David rushes to find Anna. He arrives at Muriel’s house, only to discover she’s gone to the shops, prompting him to sprint through town after her.

When he finally catches up with her, he confesses everything: he loves her, always has, and he’s prepared to leave the church for her.

Anna initially struggles with it. After all, David rejected her earlier in the series, and she tells him bluntly: “You really hurt me.”

But before he can spiral further, she kisses him.

The pair finally admit that they’re terrified, uncertain, and completely unprepared for what comes next. Yet they still choose each other anyway.

“Let’s decide it’s not a betrayal,” Anna tells him, referring to God.

The final scene sees them sitting together on a park bench, kissing in the sunshine as David asks: “How do we do this?”

Anna laughs and replies: “Do you think I know?”

Could Falling return for another season? (Credit: Channel 4)

Will there be a Falling series 2?

Channel 4 hasn’t announced a second season of Falling, and creator Jack Thorne hasn’t suggested one is currently in development.

The finale leaves the door open, though. Anna and David have only just started their relationship, and there are still plenty of unanswered questions about their future together.

However, Falling appears to have been conceived as a standalone limited series.

Thorne is also attached to several huge upcoming projects, including Enola Holmes 3 and The Beatles biopics, making a second season feel unlikely for now.

Read more: The best movies on Channel 4 right now

Falling airs tonight (May 19) at 9pm on Channel 4. You can stream the full series on Channel 4 now.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think?