‘I’m a third victim’: The Crash viewers slam Mackenzie Shirilla’s ‘disgraceful’ phone call from prison

Mackenzie Shirilla, the convicted murderer at the centre of Netflix’s The Crash, has sparked outrage after prison phone calls with her mum resurfaced online – with viewers branding the recordings “disturbing” and “insane.”

The new Netflix documentary explores Shirilla’s 2022 crash, in which she drove her car into a brick wall at 100mph, killing her boyfriend Dominic Russo and his friend Davion Flanagan.

While Shirilla survived and insists the crash was accidental, a judge ultimately convicted her of murder and sentenced her to 15 years to life in prison.

Now, previously leaked phone calls between Mackenzie and her mother Natalie have gone viral – and viewers are deeply uncomfortable with how upbeat the conversations sound.

Mackenzie Shirilla appears upbeat during the calls (Credit: Netflix)

Mackenzie Shirilla reacts to becoming “world news” in prison phone call

One of the most widely shared clips shows Mackenzie asking Natalie whether her case has gone global.

“I’ve got to tell you one more thing. It was published in England,” Natalie tells her over the phone.

Rather than sounding upset, Mackenzie appears excited, laughing as her mum explains the Daily Mail had covered the story in the UK.

“Maybe Kim Kardashian will reach out herself,” Mackenzie jokes, with Natalie replying that she “hopes” so.

In the same recording, Mackenzie also questions why she received murder charges.

“The charges that they gave me are literally insane,” she says, repeatedly describing the crash as a “car accident” and calling herself a “third victim.”

Later in the call, the pair begin speaking in what sounds like gibberish.

Assistant prosecutor Tim Troup previously claimed the two were communicating in a secret coded language, comparing it to “pig latin.”

Another clip shows Natalie encouraging Mackenzie to think about writing a book while in prison.

“You could start writing your book,” she tells her.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie complains about prison life, saying: “There’s nothing for me to do in my room.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@courthousechronicles202/video/7557902044850359565

Shirilla is currently serving a 15-years-to-life sentence (Credit: Netflix)

“This is disgraceful”

The recordings have generated millions of views across TikTok and Reddit, with many viewers shocked by Mackenzie and Natalie’s tone throughout the conversations.

“This conversation is INSANE,” one viewer wrote.

“She sounds genuinely happy. This ain’t someone who’s mourning,” another commented.

Others were particularly disturbed by the laughing.

“It’s the laughing for me… I’m triggered,” one user wrote.

“The fact they’re laughing is insane,” another posted.

“It’s the fact that she and her mom both think it’s a good thing she’s famous regardless of the circumstances,” a different viewer argued.

Some viewers also speculated the calls could hurt Shirilla during future parole hearings.

“The parole board will hear all these calls and deny her parole,” one comment read.

Shirilla’s parents continue to support her innocence claims (Credit: Netflix)

What happened to Mackenzie Shirilla?

On July 31, 2022, Shirilla drove Russo and Flanagan away from a friend’s house in Strongsville, Ohio.

Just minutes later, CCTV footage captured her car accelerating down Progress Drive before smashing into a building at around 100mph.

The crash killed both passengers instantly.

During sentencing, Judge Nancy Margaret Russo said Shirilla “chose a course of death and destruction,” describing her as “literal hell on wheels.”

Shirilla continues to deny intentionally causing the crash.

She is currently imprisoned at the Ohio Reformatory for Women and will first become eligible for parole in 2038.

Read more: When Mackenzie Shirilla could be released after Netflix’s “hell on wheels” The Crash documentary

The Crash is available to stream on Netflix now.

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