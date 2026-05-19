Tess Daly ‘almost at breaking point’ as Vernon Kay moves on with his life: ‘She’s been feeling totally numb’

Tess Daly’s split from Vernon Kay has reportedly hit her hard, with the presenter said to be “feeling totally numb”.

Earlier this month, the pair shocked the showbiz world when they revealed they were splitting up after 23 years of marriage. In a joint statement, they said the decision was ‘amicable’.

Since then, Vernon has made his first television appearance on BBC’s The One Show, and Tess was seen for the first time last week and teased a new television role after her Strictly exit.

However, according to insiders, Tess is struggling to watch Vernon move on with his life and is “almost at breaking point”.

The pair announced their split this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tess Daly ‘feeling numb’ after Vernon Kay split

After tying the knot in 2003 Vernon and Tess started a family and share two daughters — Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

Recently though, the showbiz couple announced the end of their marriage. In the days that followed, details about why the couple split materialised, including a key factor being that they are “different people” from when they got married.

And while it’s now been claimed that Tess has accepted things are over, apparently she is “almost at breaking point”.

The split has reportedly hit Tess hard (Credit: ITV)

Tess ‘trying to take it all in very small steps’

A source told Heat: “It’s been a tough few months for Tess. She’s made of strong stuff, but underneath it all, she’s been incredibly vulnerable and almost at breaking point.”

The insider went on: “She’s admitted she didn’t realise how hard it would be seeing Vernon go about life without her. She’s been feeling totally numb, but her priority has been her daughters, so she’s holding it together.

“She knows she’s got so much to think about going forward, but she’s just trying to take it all in very small steps.”

ED! has contacted Tess and Vernon’s representatives for comment.

Tess and Vernon ‘living separate lives’ before split

Speaking to the MailOnline, a pal of the couple alleged that one of the key factors behind their split is that they’re “different people” from when they got married.

“They are totally different people now, they used to have so much in common, but things have changed. They have changed, they have aged differently,” a source said.

“Tess needs to find a rich, older man with a yacht, while Vernon is still a big kid. He loves going out and having a good time, he loves to have a drink and a laugh. He loves the ’90s disco nights that he puts on, he loves football, American football, and Oasis,” the insider added.

“Tess isn’t interested in any of that. She is a woman in her late 50s and a bit stiff. Vernon is only five years younger but the age gap has appeared to widen recently. They’ve realised that they want different things and to lead different lives from each other,” the source then alleged.

Over the past year, Vernon has socialised several times without wife Tess. Last year, he attended Oasis’ reunion tour five times, each time without Tess. He also went to the BRITS without her too. The Strictly star also doesn’t hold her husband’s interest of playing golf or watching American Football, which he jets over to the US to watch.

Read more: Rhian Sugden breaks her silence over Vernon Kay and Tess Daly split announcement following sexting scandal

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